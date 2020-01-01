The local feel-good story of this Christmas season was all set Tuesday to go out in a blaze of glory to greet 2020.
Not to mention a flashing bang, a sparkling whir and maybe a smokey ka-boom or two.
That was the sendoff Clay Strother and some buddies had planned for the towering Christmas tree that lifted spirits and warmed hearts this holiday season from its stand in the middle of the new roundabout on St. Simons Island.
From the very beginning, the tree’s unheralded emergence at the Ocean Boulevard and East Beach Causeway roundabout was something of an enigma, wrapped in mystery and good deeds.
This tree did not arrive by committee, but rather by happy, loosely-coordinated anarchy. There was no timetable for it to come down, and its height and robust girth precluded hauling it out atop a soccer mom’s Suburban. Enter Strother, who works at the family’s J.C. Strother Hardware store in the Pier Village.
Strother arrived at the roundabout Monday afternoon, behind the wheel of one of the hardware company’s lumber trucks. The large, unwieldy red cedar was a challenge getting onto the long bed of the truck, especially that heavy cement encased and formidably braced stand, he said. Almost all of its decorations, donated by local neighbors and others, had already been removed.
“I didn’t know who else would take it, and I didn’t know if anybody had a plan or what,” Strother said Tuesday, New Year’s Eve. “That thing was tough to get on the truck. And with that heavy base on there, it was a battle.”
He initially thought the tree might be repurposed as an erosion brake at a hunting club he frequents in Camden County. Just one problem with that sensible, responsible plan.
“I thought, well, that’s not really a whole lot of fun, is it?” Strother said.
Channeling their inner 12-year-olds, Strother and friends visited a local fireworks stand.
“Me and a whole bunch of buddies got some fireworks,” explained Strother, 40. “So that’s what we figured we’re doing to do with it.”
Those fireworks were being worked into the tree’s branches and limbs early on New Year’s Eve. He planned to set the tree up on vacant land the Strothers own on St. Simons Island. He has a burn permit from the county and has notified the local fire department of his plans, he said.
“We’re going to decorate it with fireworks and torch it for New Year’s,” Strother said. “That’s a whole lot more fun than taking it to a chipper. Shoot, we’ll just let it burn and put on a fireworks show.”
It is perhaps a fitting end to the story of the roundabout Christmas tree. It is a tale that has included individual initiative, unsupervised community spirit and, yes, even a little tomfoolery and holiday hijinks.
Initially some local moms put a 6-foot Christmas tree there around Nov. 23, about three weeks after the county’s $1.1 million roundabout project was completed. Sometime over the last weekend in November, however, holiday hijackers absconded with the tree in the night.
That is not all. The pranksters posted social media photos of “The Original O.G. Roundabout Tree” apparently making the rounds with its captors to some of the more popular island and mainland water holes. The dopes then tossed the frazzled Christmas tree back into the roundabout, leaving it sprawling on the concrete and looking the worse for wear and tear.
But the good people who started this whole thing ignored the insult, using it instead as a rallying point. A GoFundMe page for a new tree led to an anonymous local realtor agreeing to match the money raised. That was enough to quickly obtain a 22-foot red cedar for $150 from Days of Creation’s Christmas tree farm in Jesup.
A good sport at the Ace Hardware store in Jesup agreed to have the tree hauled to the island roundabout. Parents, children, friends and neighbors gathered to decorate it — a mighty blow to the humbugs out there and a reaffirmation of the holiday’s enduring spirit.
Then, almost as soon as it was raised, high winds from an offshore nor’easter toppled it. Strother and his buddy Pate Hall got involved. “The wind knocked it over, and it was just laying there,” Strother said. “I didn’t know who bought it or put it there, but I got tired of looking at it like that. So me and my buddy Pate went and pushed it back up.”
And it remained standing throughout the balance of the Christmas season.
Strothers shares the hopes of many in the area who would like to see the roundabout Christmas tree become and island holiday tradition.
“I think it’s been really cool,” he said. “I’d love to see it happen every year. Just to see everybody getting together and working together, contributing ornaments and everything. It’s just a really nice thing, and I’d like to see it take off.”