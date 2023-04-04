Ronnie Lee, who played 10 seasons with the Dolphins over two stints, has died at the age of 66, the team announced Tuesday.
According to an online obituary, Lee died on March 26. A cause of death was not given.
Lee was a third-round pick of the Dolphins in the 1979 NFL Draft and played his first four seasons as a tight end. He started 37 games and caught 25 passes for 167 yards and three touchdowns before signing with the Atlanta Falcons and making a position switch to the offensive line. Lee spent one season in Atlanta and returned to Miami, where he spent the next six seasons. Lee started 62 games during his second stint with the Dolphins, primarily at right guard and right tackle.
Lee played the final three seasons of his career with the Seattle Seahawks before retiring after the 1992 season.
A native of Arkansas, Lee was a three-sport star at Tyler John Tyler High School in Texas and was a teammate of Hall of Fame running back Earl Campbell. Lee helped lead his high school to the state championship title in 1973 and then played college football at Baylor, where he was named freshman of the year, received all-conference honors twice and was later inducted into the athletic department’s Hall of Fame in 2018.
— Miami Herald