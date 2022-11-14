111521_brownAnni
Master Sergeant Robert Lee Brown and Margie Brown in 1952

Master Sergeant Robert Lee Brown and Margie McCullough were married on Nov. 15, 1952, in Statesboro.

Mr. Brown was in the Air Force for 22 years. During that time, the couple travelled extensively. They lived on Air Force bases in a variety of cities including Washington D.C.; Warner Robins; Homestead, Florida; Offutt in Nebraska; Hickam in Hawaii; and Laughlin in Texas. Mr. Brown also served one year in Saudi Arabia. He retired from the U.S. Air Force to live in Brunswick.

Mr. and Mrs. Brown are now both retired. Mr. Brown retired from the Air Force and later the U.S. Postal Service. Mrs. Brown retired from Walmart.

The couple has three children, Pat Brown, Sandy Gilbert and Janice Meredith. They have four grandchildren.

