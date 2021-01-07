From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I have been ridiculed for my Christian faith at the place I work. But something amazing happened recently when the CEO’s daughter was diagnosed with cancer. I asked if I could pray for her and the family. My boss started to cry. Since that time, many people have come to me for prayer. I want to be sure they know that it is God’s intervention that makes the difference, not mine.
— F.G.
Dear F.G.: Ridicule is a form of persecution. Whether it is physical, social, or mental, it is a terrible kind of pain. But God instructs that we pray for our enemies, and those who ridicule us should be the objects of our prayers. God blesses this, though we may never see how He uses it in the lives of others.
God Himself is the power that makes prayer effective. When prayers are answered and we glorify God, this is a strong testimony for the power of prayer in the name of Almighty God. The unbelieving world watches how we live our lives.
They may laugh and make fun of our commitment to Christ, but it pleases the heart of God to see His followers living in obedience to Him no matter the consequences. He desires to use our obedience to reach others with the saving knowledge of His Gospel message that Jesus came to seek and to save the lost. He desires that all people be saved to the glory of God the Father.
We are stewards of Christ’s message, and His word goes out through prayer and how we live our lives. As we proclaim God’s truth, He empowers the message. We must never let the ridicule of others snuff out the light of God’s truth, for His Word never returns void (Isaiah 55:11).