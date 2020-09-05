The Camden County Wildcats lost their season opener Friday 28-11 to a Richmond Hill team that dominated on both sides of the ball.
Camden’s first drive stalled on the third play of the game after quarterback Josh Brown threw an interception. Three plays later, Richmond Hill running back Ashaud Roberson scored his first of three touchdowns in the game on a five-yard run for an early 7-0 lead.
Camden responded on a 13 play drive ending with a three-yard run by Ethan Petiote, but mishandled the snap for the extra point.
Both teams swapped possessions in a physical first quarter that ended with Richmond Hill leading 7-6.
Richmond Hill scored on the opening drive of the second quarter, capped by a 12-yard run by Roberson to increase the lead to 14-6. The remainder of the second quarter ended with both teams struggling to mount sustained drives.
After Camden stopped Richmond Hill’s opening drive of the second half and got the ball in great field position after a bad punt, the Wildcats narrowed the deficit to 14-9 on a 23-yard field goal.
Richmond Hill struggled to move the ball past midfield in the third quarter, but Camden had its own challenges against a physical defense.
Midway through the fourth quarter, Camden got some momentum when a snap went over the hands of the Richmond Hill punter and into the end zone, resulting in a safety and narrowing the deficit to 14-11.
Richmond Hill responded on the next drive, capped with a 1 yard touchdown run by Cameron Chandler for a 21-11 lead.
A Richmond Hill interception on the Camden 32-yard line with less than three minutes remaining in the game led to a 14-yard touchdown run by Roberson for the final score and a 28-11 victory.
After the game, Camden head football coach Bob Sphire said he wasn’t surprised by the strong performance by Richmond Hill.
“The credit goes to how physical they were,” he said. “They really dominated the attack. The played with a ton of confidence.”
Sphire credited Richmond Hill for playing a turnover-free game when, like other teams across the state, didn’t have the opportunity to have a normal spring and summer to prepare for the season.
As disappointing as it was to lose the first game of what Sphire expects will be a challenging season, he said the mistakes made by his team are fixable. Now, he has a week to prepare his team to host Glynn Academy.
“It’s bitter, but it would have been worse with no game at all,” he said. “We knew we had an opponent coming in that had a chance to play the game we play. They were more physical than us.”
Glynn Academy (1-0) will travel to Kingsland next Friday for a matchup against Camden County (0-1). The Wildcats will look to top the Red Terrors for the second straight season.
Camden defeated Glynn Academy 51-17 in Glynn County Stadium last year and hold a 15-5 record in the all-time series.