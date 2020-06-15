Richland Distilling Co. is celebrating its 20th anniversary in a way that will pique the curiosity of those familiar with the quality rums brewed and sold in downtown Brunswick.
The proprietor, Erik Vonk, and his master distiller, personally selected five of the best, most distinguished barrels of rum, with an average age of 7 1/2 years. The end result is a special, limited- edition 100 proof rum named RR20.
A total of 1,182 bottles (750 ML) or RR20 were produced in what is described as a “long and meticulous process.”
The end result is a quality rum with district qualities that will be appreciated by any rum aficionado.
“In addition to its exceptional aroma and flavor profile, RR20 is the first time in the notable collection of Richland Rum releases that the contents of more than one single barrel have been bottled individually,” according to the announcement “RR20 is the third Commemorative Selection and it follows the 2019 bottling of the historical ‘Jimmy Carter Presidential Reserve’ Barrel.”
The bottles have been packaged with a personal note from Vonk explaining the painstaking work that went into creating the commemorative bottles of rum.
“RR20 is the ultimate representation of the unconditional commitment to purity, authenticity and quality by our team at Richland Rum,” he said.
RR20 and other Richland Rum products are available the Richland Rum Distilleries on Newcastle Street in downtown Brunswick, as well as in a few select retail stores in the region.