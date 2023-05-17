The Islands Planning Commission approved a rezoning request Tuesday with conditions for property at 96 Atlantic Drive.
The approval will allow a portion of the property to be rezoned from one family residential to local commercial to allow for a drive-through window and lane to be added to the Frederica House restaurant.
The applicant withdrew a 100- by 40-foot portion of an alleyway that was formerly a portion of First Avenue from the request.
Before the vote, the applicant was told a portion of the property could be removed from the rezoning request without having to revise the application and resubmit it.
Planning commission members met with organizers of the county’s comprehensive plan currently under development in a meeting prior to the regularly scheduled meeting. The meeting was scheduled to end at 6 p.m. but ran nearly 45 minutes over the planned time.
The plan, which is updated every five years, includes visions and goals, completion of a data review on transportation, community health and coastal resiliency. There will also be an analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.
More public listening sessions and a public hearing are scheduled in August before the plan is voted on by county commissioners and sent to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA), which will trigger the start of the 40-day review process.
If everything proceeds as scheduled, the plan will be adopted by commissioners in October and transmitted to the DCA with an adoption resolution.
County officials said the plan will give the community an opportunity to shape the county’s direction and ensure a future of sustainable and responsible growth.