It’s difficult to beat a team twice in one week. Both Coastal Georgia and Thomas University discovered that Thursday evening.
Seven days after falling 69-65 to the Nighthawks in Thomasville, the Mariner women rebounded to route The Sun Conference rival 86-67 at the Howard Coffin Gymnasium. Coastal’s men won 66-60 on the road, but they dropped a 68-64 contest to Thomas in the rematch.
Little pours in career high in women’s win
Coastal Georgia women’s head basketball coach Roger Hodge didn’t need to think long when considering where his team improved between games against Thomas.
“I think first of all, it was our defensive execution, intensity down there,” Hodge said. “We had a lead late in the game, and that’s a tough place to play, but we had a lead late in the game and had about three or four straight defensive breakdowns and a couple of loose balls they out-hustled us to. Obviously playing here is a little more comfortable, but I think we played with a lot more emotion and intensity tonight, even if the execution wasn’t always great.”
Thomas shot 38 percent from the field and hit on 8-of-20 3-pointers in its victory over Coastal (7-6, 5-5 TSC) a week earlier, but the efficiency dropped to 30 percent from the field and 2-of-9 from long distance on Thursday.
Hodge said he had not been impressed with his team defensively through much of the season, but he feels they’ve begun making strides over the past two contests. The Mariners deployed a full-court press against the Nighthawks, looking to wear the team down and put pressure on Alisha Clayton, and it worked to perfection, holding the standout to 10 points on 2-of-10 shooting.
The teams actually traded points for a majority of the first quarter with Thomas holding a 11-9 advantage with just over three minutes remaining in the opening period. A closing surge pushed Coastal in front 19-12 entering the second, and it continued to extend its lead until halftime.
The team’s leading scorer as a sophomore, Little carried the Mariners’ offense early — scoring 17 of CCGA’s first 28 points, and she went into halftime as the only player in double figures, though Joyce Jordan was just a point shy after corralling a missed free throw by Thomas with 5.1 seconds remaining in the first half and nailing a deep 3 at the buzzer to give Coastal a 45-28 lead.
Little dropped 25 points on the Nighthawks just a week earlier, but she’d manage to one-up herself in the rematch, scoring a career-high 31 points on 14-of-22 shooting to go along with six rebounds and three assists. Her 31 points were the fifth-highest single-game total in Coastal Georgia history.
A midrange assassin, Little has the ability to get to her spots, elevate over defenders and bury tough jumpers again and again.
“For a kid that’s not very tall, she can elevate over people and shoot,” Hodge said. “What makes her such a hard kid to defend is that if you step out and you really decide, ‘OK we’re going to take that midrange away,’ she’s quick enough to get by you, plus get in transition and all that…
“Solrun and Quira are our captains, but she’s the floor leader. She knows where everybody is supposed to go, and what they’re supposed to do, and gets them there. She’s kind of like having a coach on the floor.”
Freshman Sophia Simmons also made a big impact for the Mariners, scoring 12 of her career-high 16 points in the second half to keep Coastal out in front and pulling down 12 rebounds to help the team survive a few cold stretches.
Coastal maintained its double-digit advantage throughout the second half, the lead ballooning to as much as 24 points, but it was far from a perfect game. The Mariners left a lot of points on the court by shooting 53 percent on 26 free throw attempts and turning the ball over 18 times.
“What I told them after the game tonight is, you never take a win for granted, you’re always excited when you win, but I want you to consider this, you scored 86 points and won by almost 20, and we didn’t play well,” Hodge said. “We turned it over too much, we had too many missed assignments, at times the intensity was let down a little bit.
“If we can clean some of that stuff up, I think this team has got potential to be very good. We’ve just got to keep working at it and getting better.”
Mariner men let go of the rope late vs. Nighthawks
Coastal (7-7, 5-6 TSC) had four players finish in the double-digits scoring, but Thomas made all the necessary plays over the last three minutes to pull out the victory.
Vidmantas Kaciuska buried a 3-pointer to stake the Mariners to a 58-57 advantage with under four minutes remaining in the contest, but the Nighthawks scored the next six points to take a stronghold on the game.
It was nearly a mirror image of the finish in Thomasville a week earlier that saw Thomas tie the game with 2:25 to play before CCGA pulled away for the win.
Mariners men’s head basketball coach Jessie Watkins felt the difference Thursday was the Nighthawks making the winning plays late.
“I think No. 1 is adjustments, and No. 2 is, we just didn’t complete plays,” Watkins said. “They battled at the end, and they ended up making good plays at the end. They fought for it and wanted it a lot more. So it was just about finishing up plays.”
A tight contest throughout, the lead changed hands 13 times over the course of the game with neither team ever extending its advantage into the double digits. But the game was primarily decided on the free throw line, where Thomas hit 14-of-17 attempts compared to Coastal’s 7-of-14.
Rashaad Thompson notched a career high with 17 points to lead the Mariners, Kaciuska added 13 points, and Elijah Goodman and Lee Green chipped in 10 points each, but the team’s two leading scorers in Kenny Brown and Jordon Parks combined for just eight points on 3-of-12 shooting from the field.
The inconsistency in performances is something Watkins and Coastal are looking to clean up moving forward.
“Right now, there’s a lot of thinking the game instead of playing it,” Watkins said. “I think those guys are thinking too much — overthinking the game. At this point, in this time right now, you’re a college basketball player. You’ve got to get back into the gym, work on your craft, fix those things that need to be fixed, and then you get in the game and it becomes easier for you.
“I try to tell my guys to be professional. If you want to be a professional in this situation, you’ve got to do what professionals do: study film, watch how your shot is being performed, watch where you’re getting your shots, don’t rush your shots, just those little things. Those little things make a big adjustment.”