This Sunday is Easter. While it’s the first holiday since the coronavirus took over the world, some places are trying to make it as normal as possible.
Five restaurants that are offering Easter type meals people can purchase are A Moveable Feast, Certified Burgers and Beverage, Golden Isles Olive Oil, Sea Palms and Bonefish Grill.
Each place is offering its own personalized menu that customers can choose from when ordering their meals.
Tanya Sergey, the owner of A Moveable Feast, said with all the hardships her business has had to take, she wanted to do something creative for Passover and Easter.
“We’ve had to let go almost all of our staff a few weeks ago, and we are trying to find creative and necessary ways to stay in business — ways in which to help ourselves and ways in which to help our customers continue to eat beautifully prepared, fresh and healthy things during these crazy times,” Sergey said. “We created a Passover menu for our friends at Temple Beth Tefilloh, and created another one for Easter.”
Instead of settling for Easter 2020 to be one of a kind — without family and staying six feet apart, Sergey wanted to give people a way to make the holiday normal. What better way to do that than with delicious food that always comes with Easter celebrations.
“To me, Easter, like Christmas and Thanksgiving, has always been a family celebration. During these times, I think it’s important to remember your family routines and embrace them to the best of your ability,” Sergey said. “I think it’s good for you, and more importantly, its good for your children to see that life can, and will, go on, despite COVID-19. And even if you can’t be around your whole tribe, you can still have a great meal and then Skype your loved ones across the county or country.”
A Moveable Feast offers two starters, three entree options and two desserts for their Easter menu. It is $26.75 per serving with an additional $10 fee for delivery. Customers can pick up their prepaid orders on Saturday between 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. To make a reservation call, 912-289-9464.
Certified Burgers and Beverage is another restaurant that is doing something for Easter. There will be a special Easter brunch customers can request for $250. Certified is limited to 20 orders, and customers can call in orders anytime through Thursday.
The meal serves six to eight people and includes nine different items. Certified is also accepting orders now until Thursday for Easter sweets. Orders can be placed for cinnamon rolls, four for $12 or eight for $24, vanilla glazed donuts, six for $12 or 12 for $24, or hot crossed buns four for $12 or eight for $24.
Certified asks for orders to be placed after 11 a.m. and can call 912-268-4330.
Bonefish Grill has seafood options for Easter dinner available for to-go on Saturday and Sunday. For $65, there are Easter dinner family bundles that feed up to six people. Guests can also pick up only a bottle of wine to add to the dinner starting at $15.
For those looking to gift on Easter, they can order gift cards on Bonefish Grill’s website. There is also a 20 percent off carryout special for general take-out customers.
Golden Isles Olive Oil has offered a massive Easter dinner menu that customers can pick up on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
They’re offering three different types of dinner with ham, pork, or quiche options. The ham and quiche options are $30 a person, and the pork is $35. Customers can pick up bottles of wine there as the store gave two wine recommendations with their Easter dinners. Customers can place orders until today at noon, and there is no minimum required. Order online under the Easter menu selection or call in the order at 912-602-9736.
Sea Palms is offering an Easter Brunch to go, to be served family-style. It includes a selection of protein, three sides, a salad, one piece of bread, one dessert and sweet tea. The meal costs $25 per person. Orders must be placed by Thursday and may be placed by calling 912-434-5340.