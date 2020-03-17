The Brunswick News presents a list of businesses and restaurants that are opened or offering various services in Brunswick, Jekyll Island and St. Simons Island during the coronavirus pandemic. The News will update the list as needed.
A Moveable Feast-Brunswick
Open regular hours with modified seating. A Moveable Feast is also still offering meals to go and will begin meal delivery service Wednesday. Call 912-289-9464 at least 24 hours in advance to place orders for delivery. Menu and pricing along with Sunday brunch hours available at amfrestaurant.com.
Ace Garden Center- St. Simons Island
Open regular hours.
Angel's Cafe- Brunswick
Offering curbside service for customers. Call Angel's at 912-280-0206 to place order and the staff will gladly bring it out to the guest's car.
Basil's Thai-Brunswick
Open for regular business hours. Delivery option on DoorDash.
Beachcomber BBQ-St. Simons Island
Call 912-634-5699 to place pick-up orders.
Belk- Brunswick
Belk will be temporarily be closed through March 30 but customers can still shop online.
Bennie's Red Barn- St. Simons Island
Opened regular hours, but the Tree Bar is closed until further notice.
Bistro Eleven88- Brunswick
Opened for regular service. Customers can enjoy the spacious dining area, get order to-go or take advantage of curbside pick-up and payment. Delivery will be available starting on Thursday. The delivery area is From South End to Hwy. 99, Hwy. 17 to Sterling. Bistro Eleven88 is also hiring immediately for kitchen help. Applicants can reach out through Facebook or apply in person Monday-Friday 1-4p.m.
Blaze Pizza-Brunswick
Blaze Pizza is providing a free cheese pizza for all in-store orders by Glynn County students with a valid school ID or any child accompanied by their parent. The restaurant hopes that this relieves some stress for those who rely on school for meals. Blaze offers carryout and delivery options. Order through DoorDash for delivery or place a pick-up order through the restaurant's app or at blazepizza.com.
Brogen's North-St. Simons Island
Brogen's North will continue to offer meals to go for regular menu items. Curbside delivery will be provided if requested. There will be limited seating for dine-in to accommodate social distancing. Brogen's North is also offering to help if your child depends on meals from school. Message Jason Hyde on Facebook or call the restaurant at 912-683-2060.
Broomelli Boys- Brunswick
Broomelli's dining room will remain open until further notice. The restaurant is offering contactless pickup and encouraging all customers to use this service. Delivery is available through DoorDash and Island Time Takeout. Broomelli's has taken off all table settings and all condiments from public use. Customers can request these items though. The restaurant has also increased all daily cleaning and sanitizing practices of all public services. Call 912-267-7075 to place a to-go order.
Bubba Garcia's-St. Simons Island
The restaurants dining room and patio are both still open for seating. You can call in a to-go order at 912-634-0073 and pick it up at the window by the bar. Call the restaurant and let them know what kind of vehicle it will be, and they will bring out the order. Kids Eat Free Monday is extended to every day that students are out of school. That offer will be good for dine in or carry out.
Cafe Frederica-St. Simons Island
Cafe Frederica is open but has revised its cleaning procedures and implemented more stringent protocols during this time. Seating has also been rearranged to be more spacious. This change will limit the amount of customers the restaurant can accommodate. The restaurant also offers pickup options as well. Call 912-638-6777, and they can have the order ready.
Central Hardware- Brunswick
Opened regular hours and is offering free delivery. Hours for the store are Monday-Friday 7am-5:30 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m.-2p.m. and closed on Sundays.
Certified Burgers & Beverage-St. Simons Island
Certified is opened for regular hours but has modified limited seating. Online ordering can be done at certifiedburgers.hrpos.heartland.us. For pickup or curbside delivery, call 912-268-4330.
Chadwicks' Jewelers-St. Simons Island
Open regular hours. Chadwicks' is offering free local delivery and are happy to offer curbside services if requested.
Chick-fil-A-St. Simons Island
All orders will be treated as carry-out orders. Dine-in options are no longer available.
Chubs Diner- St. Simons Island
In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Chubs Diner will continue to service the community during regular operating hours. The full menu is posted online at www.chubsdiner.com, and all items are available for take out, including the posted daily lunch specials. For those who wish to dine in, Chubs Diner is taking extra precautions, removing everything from the tables in order to stay on top of heightened sanitation practices.
CJ's Italian Restaurant- St. Simons Island
CJ's Italian Restaurant is open and is working to offer hands free payment options. Delivery is also available through DoorDash and with Island Time Takeout.
Clearview Services South- St. Simons Island
Clearview is opend for regular business hours Monday-Friday 8a.m.-5p.m and is waiving all credit card processing fees. The store is focusing on no-contact services, exterior cleaning and sanitizing of home/porches/flat surfaces, and doors. Staff members are wearing gloves and are working in two man crews, arriving and departing at different times. Clearview is also following OSHA and CDC protocols. Customers can reach the office by calling 912-634-2500, by visiting the website, www.clearviewservicessouth.com or through the Facebook page.
Cloth+Label and Cloth+Label Home- St. Simons Island
Opened Tuesday-Saturday 11a.m.- 4 p.m. The store is also offering free shipping and curbside pickup as well.
Concierge Wellness Care- St. Simons Island
Dr. Sage Campione is open for appointments and also offering "curbside services" for nutritional supplement pickups. If customers require immune building support, Concierge Wellness Care offers items that people can take to help arm themselves. Dr. Sage is posting personal and preventative wellness protocol videos regularly on Facebook for the community as well. For the customer's convenience, Concierge Wellness Care will ship. For questions call the office at 912-434-7044, or visit the website at www.cwcssi.com.
Cunningham Jewelers-Brunswick
Open regular hours.
Daddy Cate's-Brunswick
Open normal hours and will offer curbside delivery for call-in orders at 912-264-9363.
Del Sur-St. Simons Island
The restaurant offers a dine-in option, but has limited the seating to 44. Del Sur is also offering a delivery service free of charge. The restaurant will post weekly menus on their Facebook page and menus will be tailored accordingly depending on the product available. Call 912-771-9720 or 305-303-8285 to place the order. Guests will pay for meals over the phone just give the restaurant the address and it'll be delivered. All lunch orders must be received by 10:30 a.m. and for dinner by 4 p.m. Each meal will cost $12 and will include an appetizer, main course and a free chocolate chip cookie. There is also an option for curbside delivery.
Delaney's Bistro & Bar-St. Simons Island
Opened regular hours. Delaney's revisited its cleaning procedures and implemented more stringent protocols. Seating has also been rearranged to be more spacious. This change will limit the amount of customers the restaurant can accommodate. The restaurant also offers pickup options as well, just call 912-638-1330 and they'll have the order ready.
Demere Grill-St. Simons Island
Demere Grill will be removing half of its seating to create more distance between guests. The full menu will be offered as long as the restaurant can get the product from the vendors. Delivery and pick-up are still available. Demere Grill also wants to help any children who are in need of a fresh hot meal can call 912-634-2002.
Driftwood Auto Glass- Brunswick
Offering mobile service for auto glass repair and replacement. Opened for normal hours as long as distributors remain open. Driftwood Auto is offering zero contact service with paperless billing and card payments over the phone. Call 912-254-1993 for more information or to schedule.
Echo at the King & Prince-St. Simons Island
Echo is offering family-style take out dinners that feed four people for $45 plus tax. The meal changes daily based on availability and will get published on the restaurants Facebook, Instagram and their website www.kingandprince.com/echo.aspx. There will be a limited menu offered for curb-side pick-up option. Guests can dine in during regular hours as the restaurant will have modified seating.
Edward on Saint Simons- St. Simons Island
Edward on Saint Simons is open Monday-Saturday 9a.m.- 5p.m. The store has its great selection of fresh premium flower stems and arrangements, blooming orchid plants, gifts for every occasion and delivery available to most areas. Call the store at 912-638-7323 to place orders.
ERgent Med-Brunswick & St. Simons Island
Appointments are still available. Guests can wait in their car after quickly checking-in. The staff will call the patients when its time for the appointment. For the St. Simons office call 912-434-9316 and for the Brunswick office call 912-264-1883.
Fat and Fine Crab Shack- Brunswick
Fat and Fine Crab Shack is offering several kids meal options free with a regular meal purchase. No two situations will get treated the same as some may need more or less than others. The restaurant is offering to help if for some reason there are customers who are struggling with food at home Fat and Fine Crab Shack will purchase cereal, bread, PB&J, and many other simple items to do their best to insure no one goes hungry. Call 912-222-8600 for more information.
First Baptist Church-Brunswick
The First Baptist Church has made the decision to postpone all on-campus services and activities. The online worship service will begin Sunday, March 22 at 10:30 a.m. People are invited to watch the service through the church's Facebook page, the church's website fbcbrunswick.com/sermons or Comcast customers can turn on channel 98.
Fish Dock and Grill- Townsend
Fish Dock and Grill opened for normal business hours. Staff members are taking extra precautions by increasing the frequency of sanitizing the whole restaurant to ensure a safe and enjoyable dining experience. Fish Dock and Grill has also spaced out its tables to distance guests. Take-out orders and curbside service is also available at this time. Call 912-832-4295 to place orders, pay over the phone and the food will get brought out to the vehicle.
Fox's Pizza-Brunswick
Fox's Pizza is opened regular hours and is offering curbside service. Call 912-265-4490 to pre-pay with a credit card. The restaurant stated that it'll try and dedicate two parking spots directly in front of Fox's for this service. Fox's is open for business and is taking caution by disinfecting tables, utensils and all dinnerware after each guest. There will also be periodic wipe downs on all the door handles and phones. Servers will wear disposable gloves that will get changed often.
Frosty's Griddle & Shake-St. Simons Island
At this time Frosty's only offers take-out service. Guests are encouraged to use the drive-up window to order as well. Call ahead to 912-434-9509 and place an order that will get delivered to the customer's vehicle.
Fuse-Brunswick, Jekyll Island and St. Simons Island
Open for regular hours and offers take-out.
Georgia Sea Grill-St. Simons Island
Georgia Sea Grill will be open for dine-in starting March 19. In light of current events the restaurant decided to cut its seating capacity in half and to offer our full menu, with some minor caveats, for takeout by calling 912-638-1197. Georgia Sea Grill is also working on getting its online ordering up for its customers and it will be available soon at georgiaseagrill.com.
G.J. Ford Bookshop-St. Simons Island
Opened regular hours and is offering delivery and curbside services. Call 912-634-6168 for more information.
Glynn Visual Arts- St. Simons Island
Glynn Visual Arts is closed to the public through March 31. All classes, workshops and events are canceled or postponed at this time. Check out GVA's website at https://www.glynnvisualarts.org/ for cancellations and calendar for details. Updates will be provided via email Facebook and on the website. The annual Art in the Park Spring Festival scheduled for April 4 and 5 has also been canceled. Any questions or concerns email Jackie Gordon at operationsmanager@glynnvisualarts.org.
Gnat's Landing-St. Simons Island
Gnat's is opened its regular hours for dine-in or takeout. Families with children who rely on school for meals, please send the restaurant a private message on its Facebook. People can also help feed children who rely on school meals by purchasing a buy-one, give one weekly meal packet for $50. This packet gives the guest a meal and will also provide one for a family in need. If interested contact the restaurant at 912-638-7378 to get the details.
Go Fish Clothing & Jewelry Co.- St. Simons Island
Go Fish Clothing & Jewelry Co. is opened for normal business hours for those wanting to shop. Customers can also call 912-634-5654 to make purchases over the phone. A staff member will gladly take the purchase out to the car for the customer. The store is also offering to delivery small goods to St. Simons Island residents. Go Fish Clothing & Jewelry Co. is also encouraging customers to shop through its Instagram page @shopgofish or online at shopgofish.com. Gift cards can be purchased online or in store.
Grandy's-Brunswick
Grandy's will be opened for its regular hours. However, the restaurant will not be offering the breakfast bar until further notice. Guests can choose to dine-in, but all meals will be in to-go containers and will get bagged with the packaged fork sets. Grady's will also be discontinuing the use of trays as an extra measure of safety. The drive-thru is still open normally if guests do not want to go inside.
Halyards-St. Simons Island
There is no dine-in option at this time, but Halyards is offering to-go meals which include some of the favorite dishes and family style meals from the front door. The restaurant will offer lunch and dinner Monday through Saturday from 12-7p.m. Check out Halyards Facebook and Instagram pages for menus. Call 912-634-5658 for delivery options.
Harris Steak and Seafood-Brunswick
Harris Steak and Seafood is opened for its regular hours and will now be opened for breakfast. The restaurant will have a bartender there at 9 a.m. for their coronavirus special. There will be endless mimosas offered for brunch as well. Call 912-289-9796 for more information.
Imber Medical-St. Simons Island
Imber Medical is opened regular hours and offering special pricing on IV treatments to boost your immune system. Walk-in appointments are available. Call 912-268-2103.
Indigo Coastal Shanty- Brunswick
Curbside service is now offered. Indigo Coastal Shanty will now use single-use recyclable menus and silverware will be rolled and bagged. Every 30 minutes the restaurant will sanitize all high-contact surfaces, including door knobs, table countertops, and POS stations. Indigo is also working on a new outdoor seating arrangement to allow space between tables for social distancing. For takeout orders call 912-265-2007. Delivery is also available through Island Time Takeout.
Island Day Spa-St. Simons Island
Starting on Thursday, Island Day Spa will be closed for two weeks. There will be regular hours for Wednesday. Guests can purchase gift cards online at theislanddayspa.com.
Island Jerk-Brunswick
At this time, Island Jerk is offering family meals with jerk chicken or curry chicken with rice, peas, cabbage and plantains for $20 in addition to all regular menu items. They will be continuing normal dine-in services, but will now be using disposable plates and to-go boxes. Island Jerk is also offering 10% off all family meals until further notice. Call 912-267-4742 for carry out information.
Island Time Takeout-St. Simons Island
Local delivery service that brings food from so many of your favorite local restaurants right to your door. Service hours are 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 4 p.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday. Visit islandtimetakeout.com to see menus and place orders.
Jekyll Island Boat Tours-Jekyll Island
Jekyll Island Boat Tours has cancelled all tours during the month of March.
Jimmy Johns-St. Simons Island
Opened normal business hours for take-out orders. Order online at jimmyjohns.com or through the app.
Jinright's Seafood- Brunswick
Jinright's Seafood is open and running normal hours. The staff is taking every precaution to make sure everyone is safe and is constantly cleaning tables and surfaces after each customer leaves. There is also a to-go option for guests who do not want to dine in the restaurant. Curbside delivery is also an option by request. Call 912-267-1590 to place orders.
Joseph Jewelers-St. Simons Island
Joseph Jewelers is opened normal hours. Shipping, delivery and curbside service are available. During this time local delivery will be free. Call 912-634-9060 or email sales@josephjewelers.com.
Lady K's Kitchen-Brunswick
Offering breakfast and lunch for children until schools reopen.
La Plancha-St. Simons Island
At this time, there are no dine-in options, but La Plancha is offering to-go meals. Guests can order lunch and dinner Monday through Saturday from 12-7 p.m. There is also a delivery option through DoorDash. Call 912-434-6100 for more information.
Maggie's Boutique-St. Simons Island
Open regular hours.
Marshside Grill-Brunswick
Marshside Grill will offer takeout service in addition to the regular indoor/outdoor dining. There is also curbside pickup available now. Visit www.marshsidegrill.com for menus and call 912-342-7981 for takeout.
Mellow Mushroom-St. Simons Island
Mellow Mushroom is open for regular hours. They offers online ordering and curbside delivery, just call the restaurant upon arrival. Order online at order.mellowmushroom.com or call 912-291-9108.
Mixed Nuts-St. Simons Island
Mixed Nuts is opened regular hours.
Moo Cow-St. Simons Island
Only one group of customers inside the shop at a time. Once a family/group is served and exited, the next may come in. Moo Cow takes sanitation seriously and will be extra-vigilant with wiping down the surfaces. The staff will also be using gloves to handle cash payments.
Moondoggy's- Brunswick Moondoggy's is now offering an option for children to eat free during this time. Kids will be allowed slices of cheese or pepperoni pizza and a drink. Moodoggy's hopes that by offering this option it will ease a bit of the burden cased by the mandatory school closings. The restaurant is also reassuring its guests that all surfaces are being wiped down and disinfected after each use.
My Happy Place Nutrition-Brunswick
Place orders via text 912-242-1088. My Happy Place will text customers back with price of order. Customers can pay us via Paypal, Venmo, Cashapp, Cash or Credit card. Let My Happy Place Nutrition know upon arrival and the order will get brought out to the car at the curb or meet guests at the door.
Nazzaro's- St. Simons Island
Nazzaro’s is open for business with limited reservations in the restaurant. The entire menu is available for take out. If people know of anyone who needs a meal, please contact Rich at 912-223-1882.
Neuro Spinal & Headache Center- Brunswick
As part of Dr. Stephen Pappas’ commitment to contain the possible spread of Coronavirus among the community, his patients and valuable staff, the Neuro Spinal and Headache Center has implemented outdoor "Drive up Medical Services" for his patients at his office. Designated parking spaces are provided, and clinical staff will come to the patient. For questions call the office at 912-264-9999.
On the Fly Outfitters- Brunswick
Opened for normal business hours 10 am- 6p.m. For walk-in customers, the store has taken extra precaution to sanitize all surfaces, including the iPad kiosk, frequently. If customers feel uncomfortable entering public spaces but still need gear from On the Fly Outfitters, then call the shop and a team member will provide their cell phone numbers so that the customer can video chat or FaceTime, providing a personalized online shopping experience. Customers can also schedule a curbside pickup or home delivery if in Glynn County. If not within driving distance, On the Fly Outfitters is currently offering free shipping within the United States. If ordering from Alaska, Hawaii or outside the U.S., there will be a shipping charge. Customers can follow along the stores Facebook and Instagram pages to see what's new and shop from home.
Overhead Doors- Brunswick
Overhead Doors is opened for business, but the offices are closed and the staff is working remotely. Customers can call 912-265-3355 for sales or services.
Palmer's Village Cafe- St. Simons Island
Palmer's Village Cafe is open for regular hours and is still offering a dine-in option or customers can order takeout from Palmer's through Island Time Takeout. Call 912-634-5515 or visit the website at palmersvillagecafe.com
Porch-St. Simons Island
Porch is offering online ordering and has built a side entrance and window so guests don't have to come inside. To order, go to www.porchssi.com, choose online ordering and proceed with the order. Guests can choose to pay online if they would like. Porch will be open Monday-Saturday 11a.m.-9 p.m. and 11-8p.m. on Sunday.
PrimeSouth Bank- All locations
As of this morning, PrimeSouth Bank is drive-thru only because the safety of the employees and customers is of the utmost importance. Mobile, Online Banking, and ATMs will continue to be available. Additionally, PrimeSouth Bank is providing access to safe deposit boxes by appointment only: www.primesouth.com/about-us/contact-us. Updates will be issued on the bank's website and Facebook.
Righton Books- St. Simons Island
Righton Books will remain open for regular business hours. Call the store at 912-771-0808 to place orders. Also visit the store's newly launched website at https://rightonbooks.com/ where customers can order regular and audio books online. Customers will be able to download the audiobooks and choose to either pickup hardcopies curbside or have it delivered if they live on St. Simons or Sea Island.
Sal's Pizzeria- St. Simons Island
Currently, Sal's Pizzeria is open for dine-in or take-out options. The staff will continue with regular sanitation practices, implementing additional procedures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Saltwater-St. Simons Island
Starting on Thursday, March 19, Saltwater will be offering complimentary delivery in the area on all products. Gift cards are also 25% off at www.saltwaterssi.com/gift-cards.
Sandcastle Cafe & Grill-St. Simons Island
Sandcastle Cafe is offering curbside pickup, and delivery options will soon be available. Menu is online at Sandcastlessi.com or give the restaurant a call at 912-638-8883 to place your order.
Sandy Bottom Bagels-St. Simons Island
Sandy Bottom Bagels is opened for regular hours but will have modified seating. Guests can download the app, order, pay online and request pick up or curbside delivery. Full menu can be viewed at sandybottombagels.com. Guests can also get delivery from 11a.m. to 2p.m. through Island Time Takeout.
Sea Palms- St. Simons Island
Sea Palms restaurant is closed to dine-in services. The Patio Grill is open 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. everyday. Grilled hamburgers and hotdogs will be available on the terrace daily from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. Members and guests can order food and cocktails from the menu at the bar window and dine on the patio at the customers own discretion. Beverage carts will operate Wednesday-Sunday from 10 a.m.- 3p.m. The restaurant is also offering a special family meal plan to the public for pickup for $40, with limited delivery available. Menu is available on the Facebook page.
Shapely + Chic Women's Boutique- Brunswick
Shapely + Chic Women's Boutique is opened for normal business hours for those wanting to shop. Store hours are 12-6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10a.m. - 4p.m. on Saturday and 12-4p.m. on Sunday. The store is at 111 Shoppers Way inside Southern Priss in Brunswick. Customers can also shop the website www.shopshapelychic.com or straight from their Facebook VIP group where the store posts daily sales and promotions on all of the inventory. There are new arrivals daily, and the store is offering free shipping and as always, free pick up in store. Shapely + Chic will gladly deliver the purchase to the car if the customer doesn't wish to come inside. Gift cards can be purchased online or in store as well.
Side Pokkets-Brunswick
Side Pokkets will be offering parking lot deliveries during this time. Guests can call in an order and have it delivered to their vehicles outside. Side Pokkets is also switching to disposable menus and doubling up on all cleaning to create as much a sterile environment as possible. Until further notice, Side Pokkets will keep normal hours of operation.
Sistas' Kitchen- Brunswick
Sistas' Kitchen will be providing a snack box for children. The hours to pick up a box are 11a.m.- 3p.m. and it'll be for to-go only. Check out Sistas Kitchen's facebook page for menu and updates or call 912-554-3800.
Smoothie King-Brunswick
Smoothie King will be opened for normal business hours and offering to-go orders. Customers can order on the app or online at smoothieking.olo.com/menu/smoothie-king-10-altama-village-drive.
SoGlo Guitar Gallery- Brunswick
SoGlo Guitar Gallery is open for now and is keeping things wiped down and disinfected. There are two hand sanitizer stations on the counters and the staff will be wearing gloves to do repairs. If customers need strings, picks or anything else to entertain themselves during this time at home stop by. SoGlo also wants to remind customers that their hands are all over the guitar, please go to a guitar makers site and check what cleaners are safe for the finish on the instrument.
Southern Finds- St. Simons Island
Southern Finds is going to be closed during regular business hours for the next 15 days. However, the store will be offering a shop by appointment option. For now 912-266-4288 will be the phone number to text for customers to make a private appointment to shop. In addition to the appointment shopping, Southern Finds will be posting items for purchase online on its Instagram page. As always, the store will offer gift wrapping for purchases made. Items will be available for pickup at Southern Finds from 11 a.m.- 4p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Southern Soul BBQ-St. Simons Island
As of Monday, all food orders will get boxed to-go until further notice. Customers can call 912-638-7586 for to-go orders. Menu is available at southernsoulbbq.com. Customers can still eat at one of the picnic tables at their discretion. Coastal Georgia Hospitality/Service industry people that are out of work due to COVID-19, Southern Soul is offering take-out meals on the house.
Surcheros- Brunswick
All orders will be prepared in carry-out containers. No orders will be served on plates, reducing the contact between the customer, the food and the staff. Surcheros will also temporarily suspend the use of their Salsa Bar. Guests will be given select salsas in 2 oz cups upon request at checkout. All bottled sauces will be removed from the dining room until further notice. During every hour of operation, there will be a team member designated to sanitizing all tables, booths, chairs, high chairs, boosters, counters, restrooms, door handles, cash registers and other high traffic areas. Team members will also be required to increase the frequency of their hand washing, use of sanitizer and glove changes during their shifts.
The City of Brunswick- Brunswick
City services are being provided at City Hall from 8a.m.-5p.m. The City of Brunswick will offer the regularly scheduled City Commission meeting for Wednesday, March 18, 2020 via livestream on the City’s Facebook page under the title – “Brunswick City Commission Meetings”. The City encourages anyone interested meeting to view via this livestream option. However, the meeting is still open to the public.
Municipal Court has been canceled until April 13 for the general public. Court will be held on Wednesdays for incarcerated individuals only.
The City of Brunswick's 4th Annual City Wide Clean Up scheduled for April 18 has been canceled.
The Roosevelt Harris, Jr. Senior Citizen Center will be closed for regular services including activities and transportation beginning March 16 until further notice. Meals will be provided to clients registered at the center and they must be reserved daily via telephone before 8:30 a.m. To reserve, call 912-267-5520.
The Center will provide meals through a drive-thru system only, between 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. If a senior citizen cannot pick up the meal a authorized person will be allowed to take the meal and delivery it.
Coastal Regional Commission will be able to pick up meals for seniors that utilize their transportation services and deliver meals only to those individuals beginning March 19 at 11:00am. Contact Darlene Wymes, at (912) 267-5520 for information.
Neighborhood Planning Assemblies (NPAs) are encouraged to cease meetings for the next eight (8) weeks. The Roosevelt Lawrence Center will be closed for all services including after school care until further notice. Contact Langston Gamble at (912) 267-5522 for more information.
The Gypsy Closet- Brunswick
The Gypsy Closet's new shop hours will be 11a.m.- 3p.m., but customers can shop with the store anytime at www.thegypsycloset.com or straight from our Facebook group by leaving a comment with item and email information. During this time The Gypsy Closet will be posting a lot of cute outfits and the links to order straight from the website. The store is happy to send out email invoices if the customer prefers and is offering curbside service for customers that do not want to go into the store.
The Local Brew-St. Simons Island
The Local Brew will offer only carry out and delivery of its food and drinks menu, in keeping with federal and state guidelines. The menu is available online at localbrewssi.com. Customers can order online or by calling 912-434-9590. The hours will remain the same, with the store open 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
The Pack Canine Studio- St. Simons Island
The Pack Canine Studio is still offering boarding, grooming, training and day play services. For the safety of the staff and clients, if anyone in the household is or becomes ill, The Pack Canine Studio will be glad to offer and organize a shuttle service to and from to help keep up with the dog’s social and grooming schedule. If customers prefer not to enter the building, give the staff a call and someone will come out and get the dog, but please bring a leash for safety. Call to discuss any pet-related needs or call in advance to set up a transport at 912-268-4156.
The Tabby House- St. Simons Island
The Tabby House is opened for its regular hours of 9a.m.- 5:30 p.m. Monday- Saturday. Follow the Tabby House's Instagram @TabbyHouse1805 to see what is going on. The staff is taking phone orders and are always happy to gift wrap or ship. Curbside service is also available at the customer requests.
The Tinted Tide- St. Simons Island
The Tinted Tide closed its walk-in services and transitioned mainly to Pottery Painting To Go Kits. Customers can build their own rental bucket and they can personalize colors and pottery of their choice on the stores website. Check it out at thetintedtide.square.site. The store's also offering gift card sales ($10 off of $50) with promo SAVEFORLATER and a summer camp special $150 for a week during the month of March.
The Tinted Tide is practicing social distancing by scheduling appointments as a last resort for groups of 10 or less, with 30 minute intervals to clean between guests.
The Village Oven-Brunswick
The Village Oven is offering pick-up through the drive-thru window. Customers can call ahead to 912-712-0157 and delivery is available through Island Time Takeout.
The Tree Bar at Bennie's Red Barn- St. Simons Island
The Tree Bar at Bennie's Red Barn is closed to the public until further notice for social distancing.
The Yellow Canary-St. Simons Island
The Yellow Canary is opened regular hours. Customers can shop through their Facebook or Instagram posts if unable to come into the store. Free shipping will be offered and the store will deliver within a five-mile radius or meet customers outside for curbside service.
Tipsy McSway's-Brunswick
Tipsy McSway's is opened with modified seating. To-go orders are always available. Curbside delivery will be available upon request. At this time, Tipsy's has cancelled live music, karaoke and trivia through March 31. This decision affects about 20 musicians, so Tipsy McSway's is urging people to buy merchandise and music downloads if able to. Call 912-267-9991 for to-go orders. Tipsy McSway's is also happy to be partnered with Island Time Takeout. Call and get some nachos!
Tortuga Jacks-Brunswick and Jekyll Island
Opened for normal hours and getting prepared to focus on to-go orders. Online ordering will be available soon. Jekyll Island residents can order delivery at no additional charge. Call 912-342-2600 for orders.
Tramici-St. Simons Island
At this time Tramici isn't offering dine-in options, but they are offering to-go meals, including customers favorite dishes and family style meals. Tramici will offer lunch and dinner Monday through Saturday 12-7 p.m. Check out the restaurants Facebook and Instagram for menus. If customers prefer delivery, Tramici will bring it to them. Call for to-go orders at 912-634-2202.
Twin Oaks BBQ- Brunswick
Twin Oaks BBQ will remain open until Glynn County officials decide otherwise and is monitoring the situation very closely. The restaurant is stiil offering curbside service and takeout orders at this time. Call 912-265-3131 for to-go orders.
United Community Bank- Brunswick/ St. Simons Island
Operating as usual.
Wake Up Coffee Company- Brunswick/ St. Simons Island
Wake Up Coffee offers call ahead orders to be ready for customers upon arrival. To call ahead to the Brunswick location call 912-342-8467 and for the St. Simons Island store call 912-268-2429.
Wee Pub- Brunswick, Jekyll Island and St. Marys
Wee Pub is opened regular hours and has ample outdoor seating and four-legged friends are always welcomed.
Whippersnapper's Toys- St. Simons Island
Opened for regular hours.
Willie's Wee Nee Wagon- Brunswick
Willie’s Wee Nee Wagon will be open for normal business hours 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Customers may order online at williesweeneewagon.com or via DoorDash, Uber Eats or Island Time Takeout. Customers may also call in orders to (912) 264-1146.
Wrap Happy-Brunswick
Order online at www.wraphappyonline.com or call 912-574-1715 to place an order for delivery or pay online for curbside delivery.