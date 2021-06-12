The man who represents Coastal Georgia in the U.S. House of Representatives is still thinking about his political intentions in 2022.
Rep. Buddy Carter, a pharmacist with a residence in Pooler, remains undecided on whether to put his name into the Republican hat for the U.S. Senate seat now held by Democrat Raphael Warnock of Atlanta.
“I’m praying about it,” Carter said in response to an inquiry from The News Wednesday. “If the Senate is where the people of Georgia want me to serve, then I’m happy to do it.”
Carter announced earlier this year that a decision to challenge the reelection of Warnock would hinge largely on whether former University of Georgia and NFL football star Herschel Walker included his name on the Republican Primary ballot.
Walker did not attend the state Republican convention on Jekyll Island last weekend. His absence has led to speculation among some that he is not a serious candidate.
Walker, who spoke at the 2020 Republican National Convention, is said to have been encouraged to run by President Donald Trump.
Warnock, who defeated incumbent Republican Kelly Loeffler in a January runoff, is serving the remaining two years of the term of former Sen. Johnny Isakson. He will run for a full six-year term in November 2022.
Georgia’s party primaries for local and state elections that year are set for May 24.
Carter could have primary competition if he does enter the race. Three Republicans have already announced they plan to be candidates, including three-term Georgia Secretary of Agriculture Gary Black.
Black made his intentions known during the state Republican convention.
Two other Republicans announcing are Latham Saddler and Kelvin King.
Saddler is a banking executive in Atlanta and a former Navy SEAL. King, an Air Force veteran, is the owner of a construction business in the state’s capital city.
Carter, currently serving his fourth term in the U.S. House, did not say when he will publicly announce what he plans to do.
“Right now I’m focused on stopping the Democrats in the House,” Carter said Wednesday. “But we have to get rid of radical Raphael Warnock.
“The person who runs against him needs to be a fighter, and I am certainly a fighter.”
Loeffler is also said to be contemplating a second run at the Senate.
The last Coastal Georgia officeholder to seek election to the U.S. Senate was Jack Kingston, a veteran Republican member of the U.S. House who lost in the party’s 2014 Senate runoff primary against David Perdue. Kingston was in attendance at the Republican convention on Jekyll Island.