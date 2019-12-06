NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A rental company wants a judge to dismiss a lawsuit alleging that one of its properties was filled with hundreds of bats, some dead and dying.
The Sun News reports Thomas Real Estate, Incorporated, and property owner James H. Benson Sr. responded to Kennedy Neiderer’s lawsuit last week, denying all allegations and requesting a dismissal. They say any damage suffered by Neiderer was due to her own negligence.
Neiderer sued in October, saying she encountered the bats during a weeklong stay at a North Myrtle Beach rental house in 2017. She said the defendants knew about the bat infestation, which she says was reported to the state by previous renters. Her lawsuit says the encounter forced her to undergo numerous rabies vaccinations, which it notes are painful and disruptive.