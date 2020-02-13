Some of the region’s top high school sailing teams will showcase their skills Feb. 15 when they compete in the South Atlantic Interscholastic Sailing Association Brunswick Open Regatta.
The event begins at the Brunswick Landing Marina at 9 a.m. with a ceremony near Dock 1 at the marina to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Golden Isles Community Sailing Center.
Organizers expect eight to 10 teams with at least four sailors each will compete in the race.
“It’s really fun to watch,” said Michael Torras, the marina manager.
The marina donates dock space for the boats, and it hosts local regattas throughout the year as a way to support the sailing center’s goal of teaching area youth.
The first sailing camp for grade school pupils was held in 2000, with local sailors providing most of the instruction. A year later, a Navy Junior ROTC director at Brunswick High School, obtained four used Club 420 sailboats to start a high school sailing team.
High school students and their parents are credited with building the first floating dock for the sailing center boats on the beach across from the marina. It was then floated across the basin and tied to a slip at Dock 1.
In 2002, high school sailors helped teach summer camps for elementary school pupils and another floating dock was added to support the program. Then eight more sailboats were purchased to start the high school regattas.
Glynn Academy joined the program in 2003, holding joint practices with Brunswick High. The high schoolers became certified sailing instructors, with many of them volunteering during their college years.
Another floating dock was built and extra pilings were added so all the docks could be permanently secured together and other sailboats were obtained from the Amelia Island Community Sailing Center.
The Golden Isles Sailing Club raised $25,000 in 2011 to purchase 10 nearly used sailboats and donated them to the sailing center.
Organizers said many local residents have donated time and money to support the program which now teaches an estimated 80 youth per year learn to sail. The center also hosts two high school regattas each year with teams from Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia competing.
Torras said the event has the support of 20 downtown Brunswick merchants who are offering a 10 percent discount to participants and their families.
"They're happy to have them here," he said.
The event is free and open to the public. The best locations to watch the race are from Mary Ross Park or the marina, according to organizers.