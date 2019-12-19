The Brunswick City Commission voted 3-2 Wednesday to approve $170,000 change order for the redesign of a smaller Oglethorpe Conference Center.
Mayor Cornell Harvey and commissioners Vincent Williams and Felicia Harris voted in favor of the motion, while commissioners Julie Martin and Johnny Cason voted against the proposal.
Architect Patrick Shay expressed confidence that a smaller conference center will still meet the city’s needs.
“We think we can do a center you can be proud of,” he said.
Commissioners have tentatively agreed the center should not cost more than $5.8 million. The city has about $2.7 million in SPLOST funds remaining for the project, meaning the city will have to borrow the remainder to make up the difference.
Later in the meeting, commissioners unanimously voted to a memorandum of understanding for an amended quitclaim deed to the Oglethorpe tract from the Glynn County Commission.
City engineer Garrow Alberson gave commissioners an update on the L Street construction project, which is now four months behind schedule.
The delay was caused by Atlanta Gas Light’s decision to replace underground gas lines after the city had already started the repaving project.
The company had 10 month’s notice about the repaving project and commissioners agreed Atlanta Gas Light should be responsible for any additional costs as a result. It’s possible the issue may have to be resolved in court.
Alberson said the first phase for the L Street project is now scheduled for completion in late March with the overall paving and drainage improvements scheduled for completion by early August.
In other business, Brunswick was designated a Georgia Exceptional Main Street City and city officials were presented a metal sign showing the accomplishment.
Commissioners also approved a scrap tire ordinance and an agreement with the Brunswick-Glynn Joint Water and Sewer Commission to address leaks and billing issues.
Commissioners discussed a proposal to begin discussions with BQK Baseball, LLC about building a sports complex that would be home to a college baseball league and other events.
The issue was tabled after commissioners said they didn’t have time to read and understand a proposed memorandum of understanding between the city and baseball league.
“This is not normal procedure,” Harris said. “It’s not the way to deal with potential investors. I can’t do it right now.”
The issue was tabled until the Jan. 15 city commission meeting. A town hall meeting to learn more about the project may also be scheduled before the next city commission meeting.