Glynn Academy’s football team hosts its spring scrimmage out at the practice fields at 4:30 p.m. today.
The Red Terrors scrimmage won’t be like a regular spring game. Instead, head coach Rocky Hidalgo wanted to make his guys compete.
There won’t be any scorekeeping or winners and losers on the field today. Hidalgo wants to take the time and work through some offensive things and let the starting offense and defense knock pads with each other.
Glynn will have a long offensive period where fans can see how starting quarterback T.J. Lewis and the offense looks. The Red Terrors lost starting quarterback Sam Wagner and put the reins into Lewis’ hands.
Nolan Grant, Jaiden Miller and Jaloren Coleman look faster than ever and will make sure the Terrors keep a high pace offense.
Glynn’s defense will have to stay on its toes to keep up with those three. The Red Terrors have a veteran defensive line with Jordan Swain, James Dyal and Torrez Davis leading the way. Davis won’t be out there due to a shoulder surgery but will rejoin the team this summer.
Drez Wilcox will also see some time on the defensive line as well. After playing offensive guard last season, the rising senior will get back to the defensive side of things.
Hidalgo talked after practice about how his team is still missing quite a few players due to minor injuries but noted that none were serious. He said that one thing he wants to accomplish after the spring scrimmage is to be as healthy as possible.
One thing Hidalgo noted was that the team would likely spend a good bit of time on the offense because they’re doing some things that he wants to be able to get a good look at this offseason.
After he lets the offense and defense go after each other is when the fun begins. Hidalgo wants to push his guys to compete and see how they do.
“That’s my goal Friday, to get some great work in but see if our kids compete,” Hidalgo said. “I want to put some scenarios in that’ll force them to be competitive and get after each other.”
All spring, Hidalgo talked about how good he thinks this football team is. He spoke about how excited he is to coach this team and that they possess the drive it takes to win.
Hidalgo talked about how this team does the little things it takes to win.
Glynn also has a group of seniors who take their leadership role seriously, and it already shows on the football field.
After losing to Valdosta in the second round of the playoffs last year, this team’s coming back with a vengeance. Fans can check out the team’s progress at their spring game today at 4:30 p.m. on the practice fields. There will be light concessions at the game as well.