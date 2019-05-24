Unemployment rates in the three- county metro Brunswick area dropped to the lowest rate ever in April, according to Georgia Department of Labor statistics announced Thursday.
The Brunswick metro area, which includes Glynn, Brantley and McIntosh counties, posted monthly gains in jobs, labor force and employed residents, according to preliminary numbers announced by Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler.
“Georgia’s economy continues to be strong,” Butler said, “In April, we saw several communities set records for jobs and others set records for lowest unemployment rate. Typically, we see gains through the summer as well.”
Brunswick ended the month with 45,600 jobs, an increase of about 400 for the job total a year ago and up 500 jobs from last month’s total, according to the announcement. The region also posted gains for jobs in private services.
The unemployment rate dropped 0.6 percentage points to settle at 3 percent. A year ago, the unemployment rate was 3.5 percent. The national rate for April dropped to 3.6 percent.
The number of employed residents increased by 335 in April to give the region 51,912 employed residents.
The number of unemployment claims rose by 19 percent in April, but the numbers are down by 1 percent from the same period last year. Claims were down in manufacturing, according to the announcement.
But there are jobs available in the region for job seekers. Employ Georgia, the Department of Labor’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed 536 active job postings for the metro Brunswick area in April.