Situated among the magnificent oaks at Gascoigne Bluff, the Villas at Gascoigne offer unparalleled island living with the convenience of easy access on and off St. Simons. The gated residence features 54 luxury condominiums sited around a pool and pedestrian area. Residents will enjoy leisurely strolls through the moss-draped oaks of Gascoigne Park, as well as access to all park amenities including a fishing pier, floating dock, picnic pavilion with grills, fitness trail, and disc golf course. Also located beside the park is the St. Simons Marina, providing convenient access to the Intracoastal Waterway. Boating, kayaking, and a multitude of water sports are just steps away. With prices starting in the mid-400s, the Villas at Gascoigne offers affordable luxury with the convenience of island living right outside the door.

Now selling phase 2 — luxurious island living on St. Simons — Luxury Condos from the mid $400’s.

Directions: Take Sea Island Road to Hamilton Road then take a right on Arthur J. Moore Drive. The Villas at Gascoigne will be the 3rd building on the right.

More from this section

+6
Showcase Home: 105 Jordan Lane - St. Simons Island

Showcase Home: 105 Jordan Lane - St. Simons Island

This inviting home is located in the small subdivision of Sadie Life Tract on the desirable South End of the Island. Extremely well maintained, this all one level three bedroom, two bathroom home is move in ready, has no HOA fees and is minutes to the village and beach. Enjoy cooking in the …

+6
Showcase Home: 1608 Bruce Drive

Showcase Home: 1608 Bruce Drive

Beautifully located on East Beach is this two story stucco home at the corner of Bruce and Second St. There are three bedrooms in the main house on the second floor and a garage apartment with a bedroom and bath. The roof of the apartment is flat and gives a sitting area to enjoy the views o…

+6
Showcase Home: 242 McIntosh Avenue, St. Simons Island

Showcase Home: 242 McIntosh Avenue, St. Simons Island

This spacious, inviting home located on the Mid-South end of the island features a split bedroom floor plan with the master suite on the main level. Upstairs you will find three generous guest bedrooms and two baths. Located on the bottom level are three separate bonus rooms off of the huge …

+4
Showcase Home: 106 Harrogate Rd – Sea Palms

Showcase Home: 106 Harrogate Rd – Sea Palms

This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home is perfect for a growing family or a retirement home for a family that would enjoy living on the newly renovated Sea Palms Golf Course. This custom built home offers an open floor plan with formal dining room, fully equipped kitchen with stainless appliances and…

+6
Hillary and Little Hillary Island - Blythe Island, Georgia

Hillary and Little Hillary Island - Blythe Island, Georgia

Own both Hillary and Little Hillary Islands! Discover 300 plus acres of lush land in this strategically located hidden gem in the Golden Isles. Private and scenic best describe this bustling campground and resort business. Both islands are located just off of Blythe Island and minutes from i…

+4
Showcase Home: Berrie Bluffs

Showcase Home: Berrie Bluffs

Berrie Bluffs is an upscale community that offers many nature trails, spacious yards, boat and RV parking, protective covenants, a future pool with clubhouse. Michael Harris Team Realtors is exclusively marketing custom homes in this gated community right over the Glynn/Camden County lines. …