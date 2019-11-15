Situated among the magnificent oaks at Gascoigne Bluff, the Villas at Gascoigne offer unparalleled island living with the convenience of easy access on and off St. Simons. The gated residence features 54 luxury condominiums sited around a pool and pedestrian area. Residents will enjoy leisurely strolls through the moss-draped oaks of Gascoigne Park, as well as access to all park amenities including a fishing pier, floating dock, picnic pavilion with grills, fitness trail, and disc golf course. Also located beside the park is the St. Simons Marina, providing convenient access to the Intracoastal Waterway. Boating, kayaking, and a multitude of water sports are just steps away. With prices starting in the mid-400s, the Villas at Gascoigne offers affordable luxury with the convenience of island living right outside the door.
Now selling phase 2 — luxurious island living on St. Simons — Luxury Condos from the mid $400’s.
Directions: Take Sea Island Road to Hamilton Road then take a right on Arthur J. Moore Drive. The Villas at Gascoigne will be the 3rd building on the right.