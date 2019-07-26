Showcase Home: 663 Wilson Circle, St. Simons Island

Do you desire great income property? Be close to the beach? No HOA fees? This adorable beach cottage is only minutes to the beach, restaurants, shopping, the pier village, and is perfectly situated so you can truly enjoy island life! This home is situated on one level with zero steps! Enjoy spending time with friends and family outside at your own pool or inside with the open floor plan and newly updated kitchen and bathrooms with fresh paint throughout. Home is perfect for entertaining on your oversized screened-in porch, pool patio, and open kitchen with breakfast bar and vaulted ceilings. A formal dining room could easily be converted into a third bedroom, if you desire. Currently being used as a primary home but is perfect for a second home or a fantastic rental income opportunity! This is the perfect beach cottage for any and all of your needs! This is one of the few neighborhoods on the island with no HOA fees and is only a quick bike ride to the beach! Home is offered at: $485,000.
