Showcase Home: 28 Wildlife Drive St. Simons Island, Georgia 31522

This fresh and picturesque 4 bedroom, 31/2 bath low country cottage sits in beautiful Wildlife Preserve. Completed in early 2014, the home offers an open floor plan with abundant light flowing throughout. Some of the fabulous features are Viking appliances, tabby fireplace, white oak flooring, natural stone counters, shiplap and crafted wood ceilings. The master suite is on the main floor along with a guest room/library, powder room, laundry room and a screened porch overlooking the salt water pool. There are 2 bedrooms with en-suite baths and a climate controlled flex space ready for your finishing touches as a bedroom, bonus room or studio etc... The neighborhood has a private island along with a deep water dock and pavilion. Offered for sale by Micki Carter and DeLoach Sotheby’s International Realty for $1,250,000.
Contact Micki Carter at 912-617-3807 or micki.carter@sothebysrealty.com
Please visit our website for more information: www.deloachsir.com or call 912-638-0406
Each office is independently owned and operated.