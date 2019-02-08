This fresh and picturesque 4 bedroom, 31/2 bath low country cottage sits in beautiful Wildlife Preserve. Completed in early 2014, the home offers an open floor plan with abundant light flowing throughout. Some of the fabulous features are Viking appliances, tabby fireplace, white oak flooring, natural stone counters, shiplap and crafted wood ceilings. The master suite is on the main floor along with a guest room/library, powder room, laundry room and a screened porch overlooking the salt water pool. There are 2 bedrooms with en-suite baths and a climate controlled flex space ready for your finishing touches as a bedroom, bonus room or studio etc... The neighborhood has a private island along with a deep water dock and pavilion. Offered for sale by Micki Carter and DeLoach Sotheby’s International Realty for $1,250,000.

Contact Micki Carter at 912-617-3807 or micki.carter@sothebysrealty.com

Please visit our website for more information: www.deloachsir.com or call 912-638-0406

Each office is independently owned and operated.

More from this section

+5
Showcase Home: 28 Wildlife Drive St. Simons Island, Georgia 31522

Showcase Home: 28 Wildlife Drive St. Simons Island, Georgia 31522

This fresh and picturesque 4 bedroom, 31/2 bath low country cottage sits in beautiful Wildlife Preserve. Completed in early 2014, the home offers an open floor plan with abundant light flowing throughout. Some of the fabulous features are Viking appliances, tabby fireplace, white oak floorin…

+6
Showcase Home: 106 Seminole St. Simons Island, Georgia 31522

Showcase Home: 106 Seminole St. Simons Island, Georgia 31522

This is an elegant yet extraordinarily comfortable 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath home located in the St. Simons Island Club. A gracious foyer leads to a formal living room, formal dining room, family room, kitchen and screened porch. Raised ceilings and Heart of Pine floors are some of the many featur…

+3
Showcase Home: 46 Limeburn Dr St Simons Island

Showcase Home: 46 Limeburn Dr St Simons Island

This smartly remodeled 2 bedroom unit with a golf course view has an updated kitchen with beautiful quartz countertops and a stone back splash. The flooring downstairs is tile and there is a gas fireplace in the living room. Walk up the stairs, or use the interior elevator to the second floo…

+6
Showcase Home: 179 Palmera Lane Brunswick, Ga.

Showcase Home: 179 Palmera Lane Brunswick, Ga.

This 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath lakefront home features an open floor plan with tile floors, high ceilings and views of the lake from the main living areas and fabulous porches. The kitchen showcases solid wood cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom is o…

+6
Showcase Home: 111 Village Creek Way St. Simons Island

Showcase Home: 111 Village Creek Way St. Simons Island

This three bedroom, two bath home is an incredible find on St. Simons Island. It features an ideal split bedroom floor plan on the main floor including the master bedroom and two guest rooms. The great room with a vaulted wood ceiling and a fireplace, new hardwood floors throughout and a lar…

+4
Showcase Home: 107 Pirates Cove

Showcase Home: 107 Pirates Cove

Absolutely stunning home with expansive marsh views conveniently located on St. Simons Island. This custom home is well-built with all the high-end fixtures. Home has beautiful curb appeal with a circular driveway and is well-manicured with beautiful palm trees and a relaxing saltwater pool.…