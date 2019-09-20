Awesome three bedroom, 21/2 bath stucco home in very desirable Wymberly neighborhood, just off of Frederica Road bike trail. Renovated kitchen with new stainless steel gas range, Subzero wine chiller, raised dishwasher, refrigerator/freezer with all the bells and whistles and tile floor. There is even a breakfast bar! Master is on the main level with granite and limestone bath. New wood floors in the living and dining room areas. Tabby fireplace with gas logs, vaulted ceiling and open stairway to the two upstair bedrooms and bath. Double garage with new doors. Back yard is privacy fenced and has a treehouse, fireplace pit and tiered wood deck. There is new sod and landscaping in the front yard with irrigation system. Windows in this desirable home have been replace and also the HVAC. Flood insurance is not required as this is an X zone. This property is ready for a new owner to come enjoy the quiet streets for bike riding and walking the dog.

Offered by Don Varnadoe of Coldwell Banker Platinum for $435,000.

Call 912-634-0404 or Don’s cell 912-222-2969 for showing appointment.

More from this section

+6
Showcase Home: 290 Wild Heron Road, St. Simons Island

Showcase Home: 290 Wild Heron Road, St. Simons Island

Awesome three bedroom, 21/2 bath stucco home in very desirable Wymberly neighborhood, just off of Frederica Road bike trail. Renovated kitchen with new stainless steel gas range, Subzero wine chiller, raised dishwasher, refrigerator/freezer with all the bells and whistles and tile floor. The…

+6
Showcase Home: 12 Dunbar Creek – The Point, St. Simons Island

Showcase Home: 12 Dunbar Creek – The Point, St. Simons Island

This beautifully renovated home has a perfect blend of unique coastal finishes and modern luxury updates. Big windows with panoramic views of the breathtaking marsh and river provide lots of bright natural light throughout the spacious open floor plan. French doors throughout the back of the…

+7
Showcase Home: 4332 Fourteenth Street, St. Simons Island

Showcase Home: 4332 Fourteenth Street, St. Simons Island

Located on East Beach, the “Khaki Cottage” is only foot steps from Gould’s Inlet and the beach. This custom-built single family home features 4 bedrooms, 2 master suites with sitting areas (one on the main level and another master suite on the second level), 3.5 bathrooms, 4 walk-in closets,…

+6
Showcase Home: 410 Magnolia Street, St. Simons Island

Showcase Home: 410 Magnolia Street, St. Simons Island

Why go out when you can stay in? You won’t want to leave this charming newly listed renovated home. This four bedroom, two and a half bathroom home has so much to offer including a brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and updated bathrooms. The floor plan flows effortlessly with…

+5
Showcase Home: 113 Circle Drive, St. Simons Island

Showcase Home: 113 Circle Drive, St. Simons Island

Island living at its best! This beach cottage style home has 3 bedrooms & 3.5 baths. It was built by local builder Kyle Allen, the contractor chosen for HGTV’s Dream Home 2017. Once you’ve arrived to the residence, the custom paver driveway will take you right up to the charming wrap aro…

+7
Showcase Home: 227 River Ridge Road

Showcase Home: 227 River Ridge Road

Welcome home to 227 River Ridge Road, an immaculate 1.6-acre waterfront estate in River Ridge Subdivision. This picture-perfect home has spectacular views of the marsh and river! At 3,112 square feet, this property has it all… including a pool with pool house, two 2 car garages with tons of …