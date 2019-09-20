Showcase Home: 290 Wild Heron Road, St. Simons Island

Awesome three bedroom, 21/2 bath stucco home in very desirable Wymberly neighborhood, just off of Frederica Road bike trail. Renovated kitchen with new stainless steel gas range, Subzero wine chiller, raised dishwasher, refrigerator/freezer with all the bells and whistles and tile floor. There is even a breakfast bar! Master is on the main level with granite and limestone bath. New wood floors in the living and dining room areas. Tabby fireplace with gas logs, vaulted ceiling and open stairway to the two upstair bedrooms and bath. Double garage with new doors. Back yard is privacy fenced and has a treehouse, fireplace pit and tiered wood deck. There is new sod and landscaping in the front yard with irrigation system. Windows in this desirable home have been replace and also the HVAC. Flood insurance is not required as this is an X zone. This property is ready for a new owner to come enjoy the quiet streets for bike riding and walking the dog.
Offered by Don Varnadoe of Coldwell Banker Platinum for $435,000.
Call 912-634-0404 or Don’s cell 912-222-2969 for showing appointment.