A stunning mix of texture, color, and materials create this perfectly remodeled Sea Island cottage. A modern doubled steel front door with classic gas burning lanterns welcome you as you enter the foyer. A soft pallet of whites and neutrals are carried throughout and are coupled with your finest floorings and furnishings to give this home perfect depth. Features include, soaring beamed ceilings and french doors throughout the back of the home, an open kitchen with sitting area, dining room, great room, sun room, and den/media room, two fireplaces, a swimming pool and two car garage. There are four bedrooms and four full baths. The outside patio and terrace incorporates outdoor dining and entertaining with a swimming pool, several lounging areas and an open outdoor lawn to one side of the home. Enjoy the spectacular landscaping year round with various tones of green and white, olive trees and beautiful hydrangeas that create a perfect backdrop for outdoor entertaining. Offered for sale by Adair Allen and Deloach Sotheby’s International Realty for $2,750,000.

Showcase Home: 218 West Thirteenth Street, Cottage 297 - Sea Island

Showcase Home: 145 Rice Mill, St. Simons Island

Showcase Home: 25 Santa Maria Circle, St. Simons Island

Showcase Home: 2002 Sea Palms West Drive, St. Simons Island

101 Hawkins Island Circle St. Simons Island, Georgia 31522

