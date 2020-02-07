All new listing at THE WATERFRONT Condominium at Morningstar / Golden Isles Marina. You cannot imagine a better furnished, like new, single level condo with fabulous views and sounds of marina activity. Sailboats and motor yachts, sports fishers, and a top destination restaurant are located here. The condo has southerly exposure with an eastern influence. This three-bedroom, three-bath, beautifully maintained home has been professionally decorated and all furnishings are included with the sale. Parking is underneath the building with extra parking outside. Soft morning and afternoon sun, picturesque vistas of a full-service marina, easy access to the Village of St. Simons and direct access to the causeway to Brunswick and mainland. A valuable property for many reasons: from full time living to rental to second home. This excellent condo home is being offered for about 60% of its original sales price! It’ll likely be there again. Owner sacrificing; your new treasure! Call Roland for more information.