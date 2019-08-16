This 3,675 square foot home includes 1,300-plus square feet from the sellers completing the lower level with a full bath, personal gym, entertainment room and office/conference area.

Lots of opportunities for buyers to convert this lower level space into an apartment or mother-in-law suite.

The lot is 1.54 acres and includes an in-ground pool. Built with amenities in mind and featuring unique exterior design and elaborate architectural interior, this home displays luxury with affordability and includes distressed heart pine flooring, shire stone counter tops, crown molding, stack stone fireplace, custom marble in-lays with polished limestone floors, double shower heads, six-foot jetted tub with glass tile in-lays, marble vessel sink, stainless steel appliances, eat-in breakfast nook, custom design tile floor, under-mount copper sink & tile shower with marble inserts, authentic Mexican style stucco on exterior.

Tile on the front porch with wrought iron handrails lead you inside you inside with gutters, Bose surround inside inside and around the pool. Security system features six to eight cameras. Easy to see.

This home is currently offered at $459,900.

More from this section

+7
Showcase Home: 227 River Ridge Road

Showcase Home: 227 River Ridge Road

Welcome home to 227 River Ridge Road, an immaculate 1.6-acre waterfront estate in River Ridge Subdivision. This picture-perfect home has spectacular views of the marsh and river! At 3,112 square feet, this property has it all… including a pool with pool house, two 2 car garages with tons of …

+6
Showcase Home: 200 Salt Air Drive #110, St. Simons Island

Showcase Home: 200 Salt Air Drive #110, St. Simons Island

This beautifully decorated three bedroom, two and half bathroom condo in Demere Landing comes completely furnished, except a few personal items of the sellers. Features include an elevator that serves all floors, a large great room and dining area and a remodeled kitchen with all stainless a…

+3
Showcase Home: 663 Wilson Circle, St. Simons Island

Showcase Home: 663 Wilson Circle, St. Simons Island

Do you desire great income property? Be close to the beach? No HOA fees? This adorable beach cottage is only minutes to the beach, restaurants, shopping, the pier village, and is perfectly situated so you can truly enjoy island life! This home is situated on one level with zero steps! Enjoy …

+6
Showcase Home: 13 Club Cove, St. Simons Island

Showcase Home: 13 Club Cove, St. Simons Island

This tasteful, like new home built with craftsmanship features four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms located on a front lot golf course in Country Club Sea Palms. The main level features a large, master suite with vaulted ceilings, elegant master bath, spacious walk in closet, formal din…

+6
Showcase Home: 218 West Thirteenth Street, Cottage 297 - Sea Island

Showcase Home: 218 West Thirteenth Street, Cottage 297 - Sea Island

A stunning mix of texture, color, and materials create this perfectly remodeled Sea Island cottage. A modern doubled steel front door with classic gas burning lanterns welcome you as you enter the foyer. A soft pallet of whites and neutrals are carried throughout and are coupled with your fi…