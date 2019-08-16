This 3,675 square foot home includes 1,300-plus square feet from the sellers completing the lower level with a full bath, personal gym, entertainment room and office/conference area.
Lots of opportunities for buyers to convert this lower level space into an apartment or mother-in-law suite.
The lot is 1.54 acres and includes an in-ground pool. Built with amenities in mind and featuring unique exterior design and elaborate architectural interior, this home displays luxury with affordability and includes distressed heart pine flooring, shire stone counter tops, crown molding, stack stone fireplace, custom marble in-lays with polished limestone floors, double shower heads, six-foot jetted tub with glass tile in-lays, marble vessel sink, stainless steel appliances, eat-in breakfast nook, custom design tile floor, under-mount copper sink & tile shower with marble inserts, authentic Mexican style stucco on exterior.
Tile on the front porch with wrought iron handrails lead you inside you inside with gutters, Bose surround inside inside and around the pool. Security system features six to eight cameras. Easy to see.
This home is currently offered at $459,900.