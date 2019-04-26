Showcase home: 139 Stillwater

This stunning Mediterranean-style villa has a contemporary touch and breathtaking lake views from every vantage point – grand and elegant, yet functional and warm. This move-in ready home offers 4,751 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, and a 3 car garage. The design and architecture were well thought-out to every detail including top quality, imported finishes. A formal dining room and exquisite living room with 12’ ceilings allows for grand entertaining as well as intimate gatherings.

Enjoy the beautiful salt water pool, surrounded by a lush garden next to the lake and with many covered and open verandas for the entire length of the home. Once you lay your eyes on this captivating home, you will fall in love. The curb appeal is just as gorgeous as the rest of the home! For additional information, visit www.139Stillwater.com or text Stillwater to 912-574-2109.

Showcase Home: 222 Butler Avenue, St. Simons Island

Showcase Home: 222 Butler Avenue, St. Simons Island

Welcome home to 222 Butler Avenue, a fantastic 4-bedroom, 5-bath cottage in King City on St. Simons Island. This 4,076 square foot custom home is a blend of elegance, refinement, and distinguishing characteristics that make it unique.

Showcase Home: 168 Country Club Drive, St. Simons Island, GA

Showcase Home: 168 Country Club Drive, St. Simons Island, GA

This charming and immaculate nearly new home is located on the golf course in the desirable community of The Country Club at Sea Palms. The wonderfully designed open floor plan features a fantastic kitchen with quartz counter tops and gas cooking; dining room that can be used as a study or s…

Showcase Home: 215 Five Pounds Road

Showcase Home: 215 Five Pounds Road

Our NEW LISTING is a delicious garden spot in prestigious Shaw’s Bounty, a highly sought St. Simons Island location! This beautifully maintained brick and cedar home features peaceful living spaces downstairs as well as outdoors. Your guests will appreciate a downstairs bedroom and bath. The…

Showcase Home: 120 Mariners Walk, Brunswick

Showcase Home: 120 Mariners Walk, Brunswick

A stunning property in the highly sought-after, gated Oak Grove Island subdivision is desirable no matter what your taste — the spacious home, the tastefully landscaped yard, the expansive deck with river views, the magnificent 9’ fireplace, and tremendous deepwater access — can all be yours…