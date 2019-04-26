Showcase home: 139 Stillwater

This stunning Mediterranean-style villa has a contemporary touch and breathtaking lake views from every vantage point – grand and elegant, yet functional and warm. This move-in ready home offers 4,751 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, and a 3 car garage. The design and architecture were well thought-out to every detail including top quality, imported finishes. A formal dining room and exquisite living room with 12’ ceilings allows for grand entertaining as well as intimate gatherings.
Enjoy the beautiful salt water pool, surrounded by a lush garden next to the lake and with many covered and open verandas for the entire length of the home. Once you lay your eyes on this captivating home, you will fall in love. The curb appeal is just as gorgeous as the rest of the home! For additional information, visit www.139Stillwater.com or text Stillwater to 912-574-2109.