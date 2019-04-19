A completely renovated cottage in the Historic Harrington Community. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 1/3 acre of lushly landscaped privacy including a heated, saltwater plunge pool. The home features all new plumbing, wiring, HVAC, porcelain flooring throughout, 7 ft solid wood interior doors, custom marble tile, Quartzite counters, new appliances and a new roof. The 320 square feet of screened porch has vaulted ceilings and views of the private back yard. The yard is fully fenced with an irrigation well. The inviting front porch features tile, reclaimed wood ceiling and swings. The limestone driveway, lush landscaping and custom concrete pavers add to the charm. Oak Tree Cottage is within walking distance to parks and boat landing. Offered for sale by Michele Beveridge and DeLoach Sotheby’s International Realty for $475,000.
Contact Michele Beveridge at 912-222-4078 or michele.beveridge@sothebysrealty.com
Please visit our website for more information: www.deloachsir.com or call 912-638-0406
