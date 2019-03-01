Showcase Home: 1008 Sinclair Pointe, St. Simons Island

IMMACULATE and charming 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath two story home featuring all the latest finishes! This was a model home, featuring many upgrades throughout. The spacious front porch serves as additional living space for relaxing and greeting guests & neighbors. The open floor plan with high ceilings, freshly white painted walls & moldings is flooded with natural light. The fireplace is a focal point in the living area, as well as the dining area & kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry & granite counter tops. The first floor also features a large laundry room and the master bedroom suite with walk-in closet & large bath. Dark stained floors flow throughout the first floor level, as well as up the lovely staircase to the second floor. Upstairs features 2 nice sized carpeted bedrooms with a connecting bathroom, plus a storage area. The home has a 2-car garage. The additional back porch overlooks the small low maintenance backyard. This home is ideal for a small family or empty nesters! Offered for sale by Nancy Wainwright and DeLoach Sotheby’s International Realty for $515,000.
Contact Nancy Wainwright at 912-223-2821 or nancy.wainwright@sothebysrealty.com.
Please visit our website for more information: www.deloachsir.com or call 912-638-0406.