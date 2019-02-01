Showcase Home: 106 Seminole St. Simons Island, Georgia 31522

This is an elegant yet extraordinarily comfortable 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath home located in the St. Simons Island Club. A gracious foyer leads to a formal living room, formal dining room, family room, kitchen and screened porch. Raised ceilings and Heart of Pine floors are some of the many features. The amazing kitchen showcases a dual fuel range, Quartz counter tops, walk-in pantry and bar with icemaker. The family room is adjacent to the kitchen and the oversized screened porch that leads to a beautifully landscaped back yard featuring a swimming pool and an outdoor cooking/entertaining island with 36”Artisan built-in grill and electric smoker. The first floor master suite has laundry, separate office, spacious bath and walk in closet. Complete with a two car garage and irrigation system. This home is offered for sale by Dee Wright and DeLoach Sotheby’s International Realty for $1,149,000.
Contact Dee Wright at 912-230-6156 or dee.wright@sothebysrealty.com
Please visit our website for more information: www.deloachsir.com or call 912-638-0406
Each office is independently owned and operated.