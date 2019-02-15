Showcase Home: 1231 Sea Palms West

1231 is a 5 BR, 4.5 BA home with 3,800 SF located on the Sea Palms West golf course. This home was originally built in 2007 and is elegant and beautiful in its design and interior finishes. The front of the house presents a striking Savannah staircase and wrap-around porch, inside, an octagonal great room soars 26 feet high, with French doors opening out to a covered Lanai overlooking views of the golf course, lagoon and western sunset. This wonderful location will only improve as the land behind it becomes private to SPW and can be openly enjoyed for its green space. This terrific home is being offered for sale at $799,000.
More from this section
1231 is a 5 BR, 4.5 BA home with 3,800 SF located on the Sea Palms West golf course. This home was originally built in 2007 and is elegant and beautiful in its design and interior finishes. The front of the house presents a striking Savannah staircase and wrap-around porch, inside, an octago…
This fresh and picturesque 4 bedroom, 31/2 bath low country cottage sits in beautiful Wildlife Preserve. Completed in early 2014, the home offers an open floor plan with abundant light flowing throughout. Some of the fabulous features are Viking appliances, tabby fireplace, white oak floorin…
This is an elegant yet extraordinarily comfortable 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath home located in the St. Simons Island Club. A gracious foyer leads to a formal living room, formal dining room, family room, kitchen and screened porch. Raised ceilings and Heart of Pine floors are some of the many featur…
This smartly remodeled 2 bedroom unit with a golf course view has an updated kitchen with beautiful quartz countertops and a stone back splash. The flooring downstairs is tile and there is a gas fireplace in the living room. Walk up the stairs, or use the interior elevator to the second floo…
This 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath lakefront home features an open floor plan with tile floors, high ceilings and views of the lake from the main living areas and fabulous porches. The kitchen showcases solid wood cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom is o…
This three bedroom, two bath home is an incredible find on St. Simons Island. It features an ideal split bedroom floor plan on the main floor including the master bedroom and two guest rooms. The great room with a vaulted wood ceiling and a fireplace, new hardwood floors throughout and a lar…
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Counterfeit money appears on the rise locally
- Three indicted for child sex crimes
- Businesses thriving in downtown Brunswick
- Five right whale calves spotted so far
- New Burroughs-Molette Elementary School ready to open
- Senate passes bill expanding Fort Frederica
- Pilot revisits field of dreams at old Brunswick Airpark
- Crowds flock to Jekyll for Wiskey, Wine and Wildlife
- Woman, 21, charged with DUI, vehicular homicide in teen's death
- Teacher, author publishes 'Thankful Fairy'
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.