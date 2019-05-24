This fabulous home located in the desirable and gated community of Marsh Point has just been completely renovated with new flooring throughout, lighting and bathroom fixtures, paint, heated and cooled sunroom with sliding windows that open to catch the island breezes, and much more. The home is bright, open, and all on one level with a separate master suite, two additional bedrooms and bathrooms, gas log fireplace and 2-car garage with repainted circular driveway. The beautifully landscaped gardens have fruit bearing orange and lemon trees, figs, asparagus plants, and lovely flowering plants; also there is a well for irrigation. Enjoy the gorgeous views of the lagoon and green space from the wrap-around deck, sunroom, kitchen, living room, and master suite.

This property is being offered by Don Wright & Associates at $575,000.

More from this section

+9
Showcase Home: 2002 Sea Palms West Drive, St. Simons Island

Showcase Home: 2002 Sea Palms West Drive, St. Simons Island

This fabulous home located in the desirable and gated community of Marsh Point has just been completely renovated with new flooring throughout, lighting and bathroom fixtures, paint, heated and cooled sunroom with sliding windows that open to catch the island breezes, and much more. The home…

+6
101 Hawkins Island Circle St. Simons Island, Georgia 31522

101 Hawkins Island Circle St. Simons Island, Georgia 31522

Significant Price Reduction! This spectacular 6,000 square foot home features 4 bedrooms, a bonus room and 5 bathrooms located on over an acre in the desirable subdivision of Hawkins Island. The home is on a large private lot with beautiful established oak trees. Custom finishes include anti…

+3
Showcase home: 139 Stillwater

Showcase home: 139 Stillwater

This stunning Mediterranean-style villa has a contemporary touch and breathtaking lake views from every vantage point – grand and elegant, yet functional and warm. This move-in ready home offers 4,751 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, and a 3 car garage. The design and architecture were …

+6
Showcase Home: 222 Butler Avenue, St. Simons Island

Showcase Home: 222 Butler Avenue, St. Simons Island

Welcome home to 222 Butler Avenue, a fantastic 4-bedroom, 5-bath cottage in King City on St. Simons Island. This 4,076 square foot custom home is a blend of elegance, refinement, and distinguishing characteristics that make it unique.