Showcase Home: 2002 Sea Palms West Drive, St. Simons Island

This fabulous home located in the desirable and gated community of Marsh Point has just been completely renovated with new flooring throughout, lighting and bathroom fixtures, paint, heated and cooled sunroom with sliding windows that open to catch the island breezes, and much more. The home is bright, open, and all on one level with a separate master suite, two additional bedrooms and bathrooms, gas log fireplace and 2-car garage with repainted circular driveway. The beautifully landscaped gardens have fruit bearing orange and lemon trees, figs, asparagus plants, and lovely flowering plants; also there is a well for irrigation. Enjoy the gorgeous views of the lagoon and green space from the wrap-around deck, sunroom, kitchen, living room, and master suite.
This property is being offered by Don Wright & Associates at $575,000.