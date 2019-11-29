Live the vacation lifestyle year round in this exquisite beach villa. This home has everything you could ever want and more! Quality construction includes cedar shingle siding, galvalume roof, tongue & groove pine flooring, beadboard and shiplap detailing, insulated walls, and many extras. An elevator serves all three guest bedrooms with ensuite baths, the main living floor and a private top floor master suite with separate shower & soaking tub and keeping room. Multiple deck levels include a roof top deck offering beautiful views of the ocean and beach. This home is luxurious inside and out with high end appliances and is being offered partially furnished. Gated community ensuring privacy, dedicated street side parking and two car garage provide ample parking. Includes full privileges at oceanside pool and pavilion with direct beach access.

Showcase Home: 19 Sea Oats Lane, St. Simons Island

Shoowcase Home: 2002 Sea Palms West Drive, St. Simons

Showcase Home: 105 Jordan Lane - St. Simons Island

Showcase Home: 1608 Bruce Drive

Showcase Home: 242 McIntosh Avenue, St. Simons Island

Showcase Home: 106 Harrogate Rd – Sea Palms

