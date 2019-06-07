Showcase Home: 25 Santa Maria Circle, St. Simons Island

Exquisite 5BR/5.5BA home is nestled midst live oaks recognized by the Live Oak Society and overlooks two ponds on approximately one acre of breathtaking grounds. Its cedar shake exterior, geothermal HVAC, heart pine floors, pool and artesian well that feeds the aerated ponds/irrigation are all evidence of the highest quality construction. Freshly painted interiors and lovely mill work set off the charming heart pine floors throughout. The gourmet kitchen has top of the line appliances and a breakfast area with wet bar. The spacious den has tons of natural light and a beautiful brick fireplace, perfect for a cozy night in. Two bedrooms offer master suite potential, either upstairs or down. The downstairs master flows to a screened porch and out to a courtyard garden with antique brick walkway and fire pit. Upstairs there are three additional bedrooms with lovely views of the grounds. The adjacent garage has an apartment above complete with kitchenette, perfect for a mother-in- law or caregiver. Easily bike to East Beach or walk to your favorite restaurants from this convenient, private location. Offered for sale by Ann Harrell and Deloach Sotheby’s International Realty for $1,195,000.
