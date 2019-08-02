Showcase Home: 200 Salt Air Drive #110, St. Simons Island

This beautifully decorated three bedroom, two and half bathroom condo in Demere Landing comes completely furnished, except a few personal items of the sellers. Features include an elevator that serves all floors, a large great room and dining area and a remodeled kitchen with all stainless appliances and granite counter tops. The large master bedroom on the second floor has a great sitting area and a walk in closet. Two more bedrooms, bath and laundry finish out the second floor. There is a very large two car garage with lots of storage space. Conveniently located on the south end of St. Simons. This home is just a short distance to the beach, restaurants and shopping. Offered for sale by Rayea Pieschel and DeLoach Sotheby’s International Realty for a competitive price of $359,900.
Rayea Piechel
912-222-4402