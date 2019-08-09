Showcase Home: 227 River Ridge Road

Welcome home to 227 River Ridge Road, an immaculate 1.6-acre waterfront estate in River Ridge Subdivision. This picture-perfect home has spectacular views of the marsh and river! At 3,112 square feet, this property has it all… including a pool with pool house, two 2 car garages with tons of storage space, and a large covered porch…perfect for enjoying the views and refreshing breezes. A beautiful paver patio and pool deck, brick fire-pit, and the most amazing landscaping with mature trees grace the grounds of this property.
This updated tabby home offers distinguishing characteristics inside with beautiful cabinetry, granite countertops, attractive brick and hardwood floors, a double fireplace, and more. The spacious master suite has an ensuite with a slipper tub and tile shower. Other features include a 2nd floor balcony, vaulted ceilings, surround sound and exterior speakers, and a bright & airy sunroom.
This house is truly a unique property, and one you don’t want to miss. For additional information, contact Missy Neu, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hodnett Cooper Real Estate at 912-269-0608 or 912-638-5450 or via email at missy@hcrega.com. This home is currently offered at $479,000.