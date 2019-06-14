Showcase Home: 145 Rice Mill, St. Simons Island

Beautiful European-inspired home located in the gated community of Hampton Plantation on the 11th fairway with fabulous marshland views. Quality built home with large abundant windows, French doors, 9-ft ceilings, decorative crown moldings, hardwood floors, year-round sunroom, gas log fireplace, multi-purpose room, spacious master suite with extra large master closet, and plantation shutters throughout. There are so many wonderful features including an oversized 2-car garage with lots of storage, brick pavers on the driveway, walkways, and rear patio, two HVAC units, three hot water heaters, new roof in 2016, and entire home re-plumbed in 2014. This property is being offered for sale by Don Wright & Associates at $624,900.
More from this section
Beautiful European-inspired home located in the gated community of Hampton Plantation on the 11th fairway with fabulous marshland views. Quality built home with large abundant windows, French doors, 9-ft ceilings, decorative crown moldings, hardwood floors, year-round sunroom, gas log firepl…
Exquisite 5BR/5.5BA home is nestled midst live oaks recognized by the Live Oak Society and overlooks two ponds on approximately one acre of breathtaking grounds. Its cedar shake exterior, geothermal HVAC, heart pine floors, pool and artesian well that feeds the aerated ponds/irrigation are a…
This fabulous home located in the desirable and gated community of Marsh Point has just been completely renovated with new flooring throughout, lighting and bathroom fixtures, paint, heated and cooled sunroom with sliding windows that open to catch the island breezes, and much more. The home…
Significant Price Reduction! This spectacular 6,000 square foot home features 4 bedrooms, a bonus room and 5 bathrooms located on over an acre in the desirable subdivision of Hawkins Island. The home is on a large private lot with beautiful established oak trees. Custom finishes include anti…
This 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath home is one of the best values on the coast of Georgia. An immaculate and tastefully decorated home that has many features one would find in a resort along with a BOAT HOUSE & DOCK ON DEEP WATER. The home includes top of line appliances, a bar, eat-in kitchen, fo…
This stunning Mediterranean-style villa has a contemporary touch and breathtaking lake views from every vantage point – grand and elegant, yet functional and warm. This move-in ready home offers 4,751 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, and a 3 car garage. The design and architecture were …
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- St. Simons couple succumbs to crash injuries
- Two killed, two critically injured in Ocean Boulevard crash
- Heads-up actions of police, citizens round up seven suspected thieves
- Early morning crash on I-95 in McIntosh kills two
- Jekyll raising entrance, water and sewer fees
- Update: Donations, prayer service planned for couple injured in wreck
- County commission enters into first "phase" of agreement to regulate short-term rentals
- Walking Dead shambles back onto Jekyll
- Prayers offered for family in recent crash
- GCPD lieutenant seeks to clear name
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.