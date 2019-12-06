Showcase Home: 1327 Oak Grove Road, Brunswick

If you are looking for gorgeous marsh views, in-ground pool, privacy, lots of space, lots of land with lots of possibilities, this home is for you! Views from the front lake, breathtaking marsh views and pool from the back of the house, makes this home a quiet oasis surrounded by nature a true gem. Spacious and welcoming as soon as you step on the front porch. The foyer welcomes with views and fireplace in the living room connecting you to a spacious eat-in kitchen and a formal dining room.
In addition to the 2-car attached garage, with spacious storage and stairs that lead to the main home, you can conveniently enjoy the 6-car detached garage (which could also be used as a workshop, boat, camping, or garden tools storage) a plus for the adventurer of the house.
Enjoy a perfectly sized very private pool, and screened-in porch for lazy days on the sun while enjoying marsh and nature views to make a perfect day for enjoyment and solitude. Home sits 430 feet from the main road so it is a very private setting. Property is 11.52 acres (including marsh) with 4+ acres of level, usable land. Home has vaulted ceilings, tile and hardwood floors, master ensuite, granite countertops, 6-burner gas stove, fireplace, and many more features! Fourth bedroom is independent from the home and could easily be used as an in-law suite with private bathroom and independent HVAC system. The yard is fenced in and also has RV hook-up. Furthermore, enjoy NO HOA fees! Come see this property tomorrow, Saturday, December 7th from 11:00am — 2:00 pm.
Home is priced at $449,995.