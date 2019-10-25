Showcase Home: 242 McIntosh Avenue, St. Simons Island

This spacious, inviting home located on the Mid-South end of the island features a split bedroom floor plan with the master suite on the main level. Upstairs you will find three generous guest bedrooms and two baths. Located on the bottom level are three separate bonus rooms off of the huge garage that could be used for an office, media room, play/craft room or extra storage. Additional features include hardwood and tile flooring, plantation shutters and a dry bar. Enjoy the tranquil covered front porch as well as a back deck perfect for entertaining and a completely enclosed yard with privacy fence. Offered for sale by Chandra Kendall and DeLoach Sotheby’s International Realty for $519,000.
More from this section
This spacious, inviting home located on the Mid-South end of the island features a split bedroom floor plan with the master suite on the main level. Upstairs you will find three generous guest bedrooms and two baths. Located on the bottom level are three separate bonus rooms off of the huge …
This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home is perfect for a growing family or a retirement home for a family that would enjoy living on the newly renovated Sea Palms Golf Course. This custom built home offers an open floor plan with formal dining room, fully equipped kitchen with stainless appliances and…
Own both Hillary and Little Hillary Islands! Discover 300 plus acres of lush land in this strategically located hidden gem in the Golden Isles. Private and scenic best describe this bustling campground and resort business. Both islands are located just off of Blythe Island and minutes from i…
Berrie Bluffs is an upscale community that offers many nature trails, spacious yards, boat and RV parking, protective covenants, a future pool with clubhouse. Michael Harris Team Realtors is exclusively marketing custom homes in this gated community right over the Glynn/Camden County lines. …
This incredible home is located on a generous sized lot overlooking beautiful Cannons Point on the peaceful North End of St. Simons Island. Upon entering this elegantly designed home, you arrive to an open foyer with Chippendale railing, oak floors, and a breathtaking marsh view. Interior fe…
Awesome three bedroom, 21/2 bath stucco home in very desirable Wymberly neighborhood, just off of Frederica Road bike trail. Renovated kitchen with new stainless steel gas range, Subzero wine chiller, raised dishwasher, refrigerator/freezer with all the bells and whistles and tile floor. The…
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Inmate accused of orchestrating murder-for-hire plot
- Wick 3.0 set to open
- Golden Ray's dismantling still in the planning stages
- Firefighting tug sprays down smoking Golden Ray shipwreck
- Cops: Dog attacks puppy, woman stabs dog
- County commission passes moratorium on new golf cart ordinance
- Former Kingsland officer sentenced in shooting
- DNR environmental official: Estuary holding steady despite damage from Golden Ray
- Cap Fendig announces candidacy for District 2 county commission seat
- IMPARTIAL OBSERVER: Glynn County athletic directors find themselves in difficult situation at City Championship
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.