Showcase Home: 120 Mariners Walk, Brunswick

A stunning property in the highly sought-after, gated Oak Grove Island subdivision is desirable no matter what your taste — the spacious home, the tastefully landscaped yard, the expansive deck with river views, the magnificent 9’ fireplace, and tremendous deepwater access — can all be yours! This a newly remodeled move-in ready riverfront property with tabby exterior, expansive back deck, outdoor shower, spacious living room with fireplace, a formal dining room (easily seats 12+), cathedral ceiling in kitchen, and huge master ensuite. The expansive back deck measures 38’ x 25’ and is the perfect place where you can enjoy morning coffee or evening drinks with friends and family. Plenty of room to add playground or hot tub, etc. and offers gated dock access. This gated community offers amenities such as multiple playgrounds, a pool, tennis courts, marina, golf course, boat and RV storage. (Golf course fees are not included in HOA/CA dues.)
More from this section
A stunning property in the highly sought-after, gated Oak Grove Island subdivision is desirable no matter what your taste — the spacious home, the tastefully landscaped yard, the expansive deck with river views, the magnificent 9’ fireplace, and tremendous deepwater access — can all be yours…
IMMACULATE and charming 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath two story home featuring all the latest finishes! This was a model home, featuring many upgrades throughout. The spacious front porch serves as additional living space for relaxing and greeting guests & neighbors. The open floor plan with high c…
1231 is a 5 BR, 4.5 BA home with 3,800 SF located on the Sea Palms West golf course. This home was originally built in 2007 and is elegant and beautiful in its design and interior finishes. The front of the house presents a striking Savannah staircase and wrap-around porch, inside, an octago…
This fresh and picturesque 4 bedroom, 31/2 bath low country cottage sits in beautiful Wildlife Preserve. Completed in early 2014, the home offers an open floor plan with abundant light flowing throughout. Some of the fabulous features are Viking appliances, tabby fireplace, white oak floorin…
This is an elegant yet extraordinarily comfortable 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath home located in the St. Simons Island Club. A gracious foyer leads to a formal living room, formal dining room, family room, kitchen and screened porch. Raised ceilings and Heart of Pine floors are some of the many featur…
This smartly remodeled 2 bedroom unit with a golf course view has an updated kitchen with beautiful quartz countertops and a stone back splash. The flooring downstairs is tile and there is a gas fireplace in the living room. Walk up the stairs, or use the interior elevator to the second floo…
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- County police dept.'s DUI expert arrested for DUI
- Teacher battles cancer with community support
- Water-cooler talk led to revelation about cop’s alleged conduct
- Rep. Jones fears he cost McIntosh County $400K for visitors center
- St. Simons Airport hosts aviation career day
- Six federal inmates face lewd exposure charges
- Police charge FLETC student with rape
- Safe Harbor opens thrift shop
- Brunswick's season comes to an end in semifinals
- 'Confidence Closet' opens at Correll Teen Center
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.