Showcase Home: 410 Magnolia Street, St. Simons Island

Why go out when you can stay in? You won’t want to leave this charming newly listed renovated home. This four bedroom, two and a half bathroom home has so much to offer including a brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and updated bathrooms. The floor plan flows effortlessly with a large living room open to a den with fireplace. Beautiful colors and finishes are carried throughout the home creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. French doors from the den lead to a large back deck with fire pit and built-in grill perfect for entertaining. The large private lot offers low maintenance landscaping, a storage shed, irrigation system and ample parking. This is a rare opportunity to find an updated, four bedroom home in a mid island location for a great price! Come take a look before it’s gone! Offered for sale by Amanda Duffey and DeLoach Sotheby’s International Realty for $374,900.
