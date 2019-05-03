This 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath home is one of the best values on the coast of Georgia. An immaculate and tastefully decorated home that has many features one would find in a resort along with a BOAT HOUSE & DOCK ON DEEP WATER. The home includes top of line appliances, a bar, eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, a workout room, office space and great storage areas. Enjoy panoramic views of the intracoastal waterway, marsh, causeway, Sidney Lanier Bridge and more. The professionally landscaped grounds feature a private heated pool and spa, multiple patios, a fire pit and deep water access from Terry Creek. The master bedroom has a sitting area and fireplace. No other property offers these high quality features at this price in this area. If you are interested in tasteful quality and great value, this is it. This home is located 5 minutes to the hospital, 12 minutes to the St. Simons Island village, and 15 minutes to FLETC. Offered for sale by Tee Tolleson and DeLoach Sotheby’s International Realty for $950,000.
