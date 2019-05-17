Hidden Harbor Residences and Yacht Club is a secluded, gated riverfront community overlooking the deep waters of Troupe Creek, minutes from the intracoastal waterway. This hidden gem on the water features 3-story residences with stunning views of wandering waterways and expansive tidal saltmarshes. Residences are in coastal architectural themes with innovative, thoughtful floorplans, boasting hardwood floors, granite countertops, nine-foot ceilings, stainless appliance package, spacious bedrooms, balconies and much more. A 2-car garage is included in every residence. Community members may also enjoy access to all the amenities of the neighborhood yacht club and dock. Discover the best Georgia’s Gold Coast has to offer. New luxury condominiums start at $269,990. Some units have elevators and Dock Slips are available for Lease.

Directions: Take Highway 17 North (Darien Highway) through the Chapel Crossing and Highway 17 intersection (FLETC stop light.) Drive just past the Friendly Express and turn right on Yacht Road.

101 Hawkins Island Circle St. Simons Island, Georgia 31522

Significant Price Reduction! This spectacular 6,000 square foot home features 4 bedrooms, a bonus room and 5 bathrooms located on over an acre in the desirable subdivision of Hawkins Island. The home is on a large private lot with beautiful established oak trees. Custom finishes include anti…

Showcase home: 139 Stillwater

This stunning Mediterranean-style villa has a contemporary touch and breathtaking lake views from every vantage point – grand and elegant, yet functional and warm. This move-in ready home offers 4,751 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, and a 3 car garage. The design and architecture were …

Showcase Home: 222 Butler Avenue, St. Simons Island

Welcome home to 222 Butler Avenue, a fantastic 4-bedroom, 5-bath cottage in King City on St. Simons Island. This 4,076 square foot custom home is a blend of elegance, refinement, and distinguishing characteristics that make it unique.

Showcase Home: 168 Country Club Drive, St. Simons Island, GA

This charming and immaculate nearly new home is located on the golf course in the desirable community of The Country Club at Sea Palms. The wonderfully designed open floor plan features a fantastic kitchen with quartz counter tops and gas cooking; dining room that can be used as a study or s…