Hidden Harbor Residences and Yacht Club is a secluded, gated riverfront community overlooking the deep waters of Troupe Creek, minutes from the intracoastal waterway. This hidden gem on the water features 3-story residences with stunning views of wandering waterways and expansive tidal saltmarshes. Residences are in coastal architectural themes with innovative, thoughtful floorplans, boasting hardwood floors, granite countertops, nine-foot ceilings, stainless appliance package, spacious bedrooms, balconies and much more. A 2-car garage is included in every residence. Community members may also enjoy access to all the amenities of the neighborhood yacht club and dock. Discover the best Georgia’s Gold Coast has to offer. New luxury condominiums start at $269,990. Some units have elevators and Dock Slips are available for Lease.
Directions: Take Highway 17 North (Darien Highway) through the Chapel Crossing and Highway 17 intersection (FLETC stop light.) Drive just past the Friendly Express and turn right on Yacht Road.