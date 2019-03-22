Hidden Harbor Residences and Yacht Club is a secluded, gated riverfront community overlooking the deep waters of Troupe Creek, minutes from the intracoastal waterway. This hidden gem on the water features 3-story residences with stunning views of wandering waterways and expansive tidal saltmarshes. Residences are in coastal architectural themes with innovative, thoughtful floorplans, boasting hardwood floors, granite countertops, nine-foot ceilings, stainless appliance package, spacious bedrooms, balconies and much more. A 2-car garage is included in every residence. Community members may also enjoy access to all the amenities of the neighborhood yacht club and dock. Discover the best Georgia’s Gold Coast has to offer. New luxury condominiums start at $269,990. Some units have elevators, and Dock Slips are available for Lease.

Directions: Take Highway 17 North (Darien Highway) through the Chapel Crossing and Highway 17 intersection (FLETC stop light.) Drive just past the Friendly Express and turn right on Yacht Road

More from this section

Showcase Home: 120 Mariners Walk, Brunswick

A stunning property in the highly sought-after, gated Oak Grove Island subdivision is desirable no matter what your taste — the spacious home, the tastefully landscaped yard, the expansive deck with river views, the magnificent 9’ fireplace, and tremendous deepwater access — can all be yours…

Showcase Home: 1008 Sinclair Pointe, St. Simons Island

IMMACULATE and charming 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath two story home featuring all the latest finishes! This was a model home, featuring many upgrades throughout. The spacious front porch serves as additional living space for relaxing and greeting guests & neighbors. The open floor plan with high c…

Showcase Home: 1231 Sea Palms West

1231 is a 5 BR, 4.5 BA home with 3,800 SF located on the Sea Palms West golf course. This home was originally built in 2007 and is elegant and beautiful in its design and interior finishes. The front of the house presents a striking Savannah staircase and wrap-around porch, inside, an octago…

Showcase Home: 28 Wildlife Drive St. Simons Island, Georgia 31522

This fresh and picturesque 4 bedroom, 31/2 bath low country cottage sits in beautiful Wildlife Preserve. Completed in early 2014, the home offers an open floor plan with abundant light flowing throughout. Some of the fabulous features are Viking appliances, tabby fireplace, white oak floorin…

Showcase Home: 106 Seminole St. Simons Island, Georgia 31522

This is an elegant yet extraordinarily comfortable 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath home located in the St. Simons Island Club. A gracious foyer leads to a formal living room, formal dining room, family room, kitchen and screened porch. Raised ceilings and Heart of Pine floors are some of the many featur…

Showcase Home: 46 Limeburn Dr St Simons Island

This smartly remodeled 2 bedroom unit with a golf course view has an updated kitchen with beautiful quartz countertops and a stone back splash. The flooring downstairs is tile and there is a gas fireplace in the living room. Walk up the stairs, or use the interior elevator to the second floo…