Having the opportunity to live on St. Simons is a dream come true. The wonderful Seller/Owners of this beautiful ranch home at 126 Harrogate Rd are not leaving our Island. Nobody would dream of doing that. They are just scaling down. Now this presents a wonderful opportunity to a Buyer who would like to live on a very, very quiet street in Sea Palms where the Sea Palms Golf Course has just been totally renovated and very desirable.

Some of the advantages of this home are hardwood floors throughout except for the tiled bathrooms and lovely screened porch.

This home is on a almost 1/2 A lot with room for a pool and lots of privacy. There have been many upgrades as French Doors, Bay window and Trey ceiling in Living room and Master Bedroom. The master also offers a walk-in closet with built-ins and is the size of a small room. A few other upgrades are the Plantation Shutters, granite counter tops and skylights.

The Large screened porch located on the West side of the home gives you much shade to sit and enjoy the afternoon and evenings.

This home is very easy to see at a moments notice. Just give Kathleen Haller a call at 912-270-3660 and we can set up in an hours time.

More from this section

+6
Showcase Home: 126 Harrogate Road

Showcase Home: 126 Harrogate Road

Having the opportunity to live on St. Simons is a dream come true. The wonderful Seller/Owners of this beautiful ranch home at 126 Harrogate Rd are not leaving our Island. Nobody would dream of doing that. They are just scaling down. Now this presents a wonderful opportunity to a Buyer who w…

+4
Showcase Home: 1327 Oak Grove Road, Brunswick

Showcase Home: 1327 Oak Grove Road, Brunswick

If you are looking for gorgeous marsh views, in-ground pool, privacy, lots of space, lots of land with lots of possibilities, this home is for you! Views from the front lake, breathtaking marsh views and pool from the back of the house, makes this home a quiet oasis surrounded by nature a tr…

+6
Showcase Home: 19 Sea Oats Lane, St. Simons Island

Showcase Home: 19 Sea Oats Lane, St. Simons Island

Live the vacation lifestyle year round in this exquisite beach villa. This home has everything you could ever want and more! Quality construction includes cedar shingle siding, galvalume roof, tongue & groove pine flooring, beadboard and shiplap detailing, insulated walls, and many extra…

+6
Shoowcase Home: 2002 Sea Palms West Drive, St. Simons

Shoowcase Home: 2002 Sea Palms West Drive, St. Simons

Better than new home in gated Marsh Point in the Sea Palms Subdivision. This well appointed home has recently been renovated as well as the newly sodded backyard that overlooks the lagoon. Renovations include beautiful hardwood floors that shine throughout the inside of the open floor plan a…

+6
Showcase Home: 105 Jordan Lane - St. Simons Island

Showcase Home: 105 Jordan Lane - St. Simons Island

This inviting home is located in the small subdivision of Sadie Life Tract on the desirable South End of the Island. Extremely well maintained, this all one level three bedroom, two bathroom home is move in ready, has no HOA fees and is minutes to the village and beach. Enjoy cooking in the …