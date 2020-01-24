Showcase Home: 126 Harrogate Road

Having the opportunity to live on St. Simons is a dream come true. The wonderful Seller/Owners of this beautiful ranch home at 126 Harrogate Rd are not leaving our Island. Nobody would dream of doing that. They are just scaling down. Now this presents a wonderful opportunity to a Buyer who would like to live on a very, very quiet street in Sea Palms where the Sea Palms Golf Course has just been totally renovated and very desirable.
Some of the advantages of this home are hardwood floors throughout except for the tiled bathrooms and lovely screened porch.
This home is on a almost 1/2 A lot with room for a pool and lots of privacy. There have been many upgrades as French Doors, Bay window and Trey ceiling in Living room and Master Bedroom. The master also offers a walk-in closet with built-ins and is the size of a small room. A few other upgrades are the Plantation Shutters, granite counter tops and skylights.
The Large screened porch located on the West side of the home gives you much shade to sit and enjoy the afternoon and evenings.
