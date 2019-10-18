Showcase Home: 106 Harrogate Rd – Sea Palms

This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home is perfect for a growing family or a retirement home for a family that would enjoy living on the newly renovated Sea Palms Golf Course. This custom built home offers an open floor plan with formal dining room, fully equipped kitchen with stainless appliances and quartz countertops, fireplace, screened porch, split floor-plan and bonus room. The master suite opens to the screened porch and has a bath with double vanities, jetted tub and separate shower. The side entry garage and oversized parking pad are also features of this newer construction in the neighborhood. Home is within walking distance of the clubhouse and pool and is on the 7th hole with beautiful views from tee to green. The fenced back yard would be the perfect location for a pool and a safe place for pets. Call Dawne Hudson at 912-222-3052 or 912-267-0014 to set up a showing on this gem.
