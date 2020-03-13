Showcase Home: 178 Hampton Point Drive, St. Simons Island

Classic styling meets gracious, comfortable living in a private location with exquisite views. Boasting close to 7,000 square feet of living space, four bedrooms, four baths and two half baths, this stunning Villa is set on a lush landscaped marsh front parcel with views all the way to Cannon’s Point. A harmonious flow and incredible entertaining space are among the many highlights. Fabulous formal and informal rooms offer luxurious everyday living. A plethora of glass frames the exquisite view and lead to gracious outdoor living areas. A grand main floor master suite is among the many highlights. A long paved circular driveway with decorative gates lead to this ultimate retreat.
Numerous elegant interior features include high ceilings, heart pine and tile flooring, solid mahogany doors, iron chandeliers and railings, wood ceilings, three fireplaces, wine room, butler’s pantry and interior finishes from Italy, Turkey, and Ecuador. Nearby island amenities are just minutes away.
Proudly presented by Dee Wright and DeLoach Sotheby’s International Realty for $1,950,000.