Located in the very desirable community of Grand View, this fantastic updated condo features 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and a “must-see” fabulously renovated kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances, glass tile backsplash, beautiful granite countertops, disposal, enlarged island, and custom cabinets and drawers. Other updates include crown molding throughout, wainscoting in the living and dining rooms, new carpet in guest rooms, carerra marble countertops, new vanities and faucets in guest bathrooms, new frameless shower door in master bath, added chair rail in foyer, living and dining areas. Pantry and laundry room have built-in cabinets allowing for plenty of storage. Plus plantation shutters throughout and a lovely screened porch to enjoy the views. Each condo has two assigned parking spaces in the covered garage plus an extra storage unit; also there is plenty of guest parking.

This property is being offered for sale at $430,000 by Don Wright & Associates. For more information, please contact Joy Wright at 912-230-0134 or 912-638-4740.

Showcase Home: 2105 Grand View Drive, St. Simons Island

