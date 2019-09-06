Showcase Home: 4332 Fourteenth Street, St. Simons Island

Located on East Beach, the “Khaki Cottage” is only foot steps from Gould’s Inlet and the beach. This custom-built single family home features 4 bedrooms, 2 master suites with sitting areas (one on the main level and another master suite on the second level), 3.5 bathrooms, 4 walk-in closets, 10 ft ceilings, heart of pine floors throughout and custom plantation shutters. This home is move-in ready. Soak up the afternoon breeze on the second floor covered porch in this low maintenance cottage.

This property is being offered for sale by Don Wright & Associates at $989,000.

For more information, please contact Gee Gee Adams at (912) 223-1709.

