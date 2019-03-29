Showcase Home: 215 Five Pounds Road

Our NEW LISTING is a delicious garden spot in prestigious Shaw’s Bounty, a highly sought St. Simons Island location! This beautifully maintained brick and cedar home features peaceful living spaces downstairs as well as outdoors. Your guests will appreciate a downstairs bedroom and bath. The kitchen is full-featured, updated and is open to the great room and cozy den and its wood burning fireplace. There’s a wonderful screened porch overlooking a saltwater, in-ground pool. A spacious second living room on the front of the house provides additional gathering space — perfect for entertaining or children’s playroom or adult hobby space. The master bedroom and shower only bath is upstairs as are two guest rooms with additional bath. This home is sited on a half-acre lot of producing fruit trees, lush landscaping, wonderful live oaks, fire pit, pool and swing trellis. This substantial brick and cedar home should be on your ‘house of dreams’ list!

Home is offered at $739,000.

Call Roland today, 912-230-4215 or our office, 912-638-6373.

