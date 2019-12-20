Open House on
Saturday, Dec. 21
from 11 am to 2 pm.
Located in the Enclave on St. Simons Island, this 4,000 SF Marsh Front home has captivating long western views of the marsh and river (Frederica & Dunbar) with gorgeous sunsets. A luxurious, elegant renovation of this home makes it move-in ready and suitable for one level living or multi-level living for a large family. Enjoy life amid nature’s beauty on the large screened porch or host a party on the 3 oversized patios by the saltwater pool with waterfall and spa. This Island Cottage has 6 Bedrooms, 2 master suites, and is currently used as a 4 BR with office and hobby room. Large lower level theater room, rec room, exercise area and Lots of storage. Maintenance-free coastal tabby exterior, beautiful island location.