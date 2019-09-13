Showcase Home: 12 Dunbar Creek – The Point, St. Simons Island

This beautifully renovated home has a perfect blend of unique coastal finishes and modern luxury updates. Big windows with panoramic views of the breathtaking marsh and river provide lots of bright natural light throughout the spacious open floor plan. French doors throughout the back of the home open to an incredible back deck perfect for relaxing and enjoying sunsets over the marsh. Additional features include high wood beamed ceilings, tabby fire place, gourmet kitchen, generous master suite, screened porch, heated salt water pool, fire pit, deep water dock and covered boat lift. This home has everything you need to enjoy living on the coast comfortably. Only one deep water listing is available to purchase on the mid south end of St. Simons Island and this is it! Offered for sale by Larry Delaney and DeLoach Sotheby’s International Realty of $1,375,000.
