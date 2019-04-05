Showcase Home: 168 Country Club Drive, St. Simons Island, GA

This charming and immaculate nearly new home is located on the golf course in the desirable community of The Country Club at Sea Palms. The wonderfully designed open floor plan features a fantastic kitchen with quartz counter tops and gas cooking; dining room that can be used as a study or second living area; living room with gas log fireplace; and a great master suite on the first floor. The upstairs has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths plus another living area. The home has beautiful hardwood floors throughout, lots of storage, high ceilings, screened porch, and a rocking chair front porch. Just a short walk to the Sea Palms Clubhouse, pool, fitness center, and golf (memberships are available for these amenities).

This property is being offered by Don Wright & Associates at $569,000.

For more information, please contact Joy Wright at (912) 230-0134 or (912) 638-4740.

